Not that we ever need an excuse to indulge in brownies, but you have a really good one coming up because February 10 is Have a Brownie Day! According to history, the brownie was created at the Palmer House Hotel during the 1893 Columbian Exposition when the owner Bertha Palmer asked the chef to make a ‘ladies dessert', i.e an item that's easy to transport in lunch boxes at the Women’s Pavilion. And the brownie was born!

Kolkata has some incredible dessert joints where you can score a range of brownies, from iced to nutty to plain old fashioned. For Have a Brownie Day, we've sorted out some trusty places and some hidden gems which you should check out. Here's a look:

Nahoum and Sons

Even with all the emerging new-age dessert joints, Nahoum and Sons still claims the spot of the No 1 brownie makers in the city, and if you've ever had one those, you won't argue our point. The 117-year-old heritage bakery makes some of the most no-nonsense traditional brownies in the city and you can score them at a steal!

Mama Mia!

The gelato joint has some impeccable brownies, which you can obviously pair with their gelato floats or hot chocolate. They offer a Classic Sizzling Brownie and a Drunken Sizzling Brownie which is topped with signature whiskey flavoured creme. They also offer Mud Pies on their menu which they make with soaked brownies in their signature chocolate truffle. Our recommendation: Try the Skillet Mud Pie with their Classic Campfire Hot Chocolate.

Mrs Magpie

The trusty bakery makes delicious brownies and you can team them up with whatever you like, be it their coffees or iced tea. Their menu offers walnut brownies, cream cheese brownies and rocky road.

Brownie with ice cream at Mrs Magpie

Pour House

Sector V's Pour House has a flawless chocolate walnut brownie which has just the right density and is gooey but not too filling; pair one with the joint's guilt-free Healthy Skin Iced Saffron Tea.

Bon Appetit

Hazra casual eatery Bon Appetit offers a range of brownies as part of their dessert menu. From salted caramel to rum-soaked fruit flavoured, to Nutella and eggless walnut, the line-up is gorgeous!

Haagen-Dazs

The Haagen-Dazs dessert parlour at Quest Mall has so much more than just ice creams, be it fondue or a traditional Belgian waffle. When it comes to brownies, you'll find their Chocolate Brownie explosion which features a chocolate brownie, vanilla caramel brownie ice cream, Belgian chocolate brownie, topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

The Chocolate Brownie explosion at Haagen Dazs

The Chaiwala

Tollygunge's The Chaiwala is not just an exceptional breakfast space but also makes some of the best and delectable brownies. The Chaiwala's brownies are a little fudge-y but not too overwhelming, you can easily team it up with a scoop of ice cream.

Hondo's

South Kolkata's favourite 24-hour diner has the most wholesome menu, and it offers a classic brownie. In-house diners can get a chocolate chip brownie with ice cream and chocolate syrup.