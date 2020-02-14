THE GREAT AWADHI Kabab Festival is back at Oudh 1590, and as a true gourmand, we were there to savour the lipsmacking kebabs available in classic as well as new flavours. Landing at their Vivekananda Park branch, which transports one to the era of Nawabs with its opulent woodwork and crystal chandeliers, we started with their signature Aam Khaas, a tangy drink made from raw mango and strong spices.

The fare at the seventh edition of the festival has two new additions, and we commenced our gastronomic journey at the 100-cover speciality restaurant with the Mushroom Galawati. A sumptuous spin to the original galauti, the mushroom variant is served with a wafer-thin, melt-in-the-mouth paratha. Button mushrooms and spices along with mash potatoes meld to give this kebab its soft texture.

The Tandoori Anda, laced with staple tandoori spices, also makes for a delicious option. You can also order the Bharwaan Aloo and Tandoori Achari Phool from the vegetarian selection. Moving on to the chef ’s specials, from the non-veg selections, we recommend the Lehsuni Jhinga kebab for its simple flavours, with a hint of herbs. The charred notes on the edges and tails of the shrimps add to the overall taste.

The Sarson Mahi Tikka is fleshy and delectable. The bhetki, marinated in mustard, is roasted to perfection, and we couldn’t help but take a second helping. The menu also features Crab Shammi kebabs. A bit dry, the shallow-fried kebabs are less oily and can be tucked in with any of three condiments – mint coriander, raita and achaar (pickle), served with the kebabs. For the real meaty deals, try the Murg Malai kebabs a n d Gosht Boti kebabs . While the succulent chicken kebab’s creamy consistency is enhanced further with grated cheese over the top, the mutton kebab is rich in spices. The range of nonvegetarian kebabs also includes the Gosht Nalli kebab, the Murgh Sutli kebab and the Shikari Tandoori Teetar.

Pocket pinch for two: `1,000