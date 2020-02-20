With the nip in the air already missing and summers knocking at the door, we dropped in the Brit-style pub on a lazy afternoon to check out the new refreshing mixes. The capacious watering hole at Sector V, promises a cooler summer with its special mocktails and cocktails.

Expect season’s favourite fruits to be the main star with mocktails. We sipped their Watermelon Mohito and the salty coating on the rim of the Martini glass, enhanced the sweet profile of the drink. Their Kiwi Mohito, served in a tall glass, is equally enticing and refreshes you with the very first sip. Among the cocktails a must-try are vodka-based Apple Frost and Manhattan Sweet. You can pair these glugs with a classic Beer Battered Fish Fry served with house salad and a seasoned mayonnaise dip.

At the 10000 sq ft pub with a vintage vibe, we also happen to sample their popular Pub Lunch. Mohit Agarwal, Managing Director and co-owner of the Sector V pub, informs us that more than 10 million pub lunches have been sold so far, pan India. A pre-plated menu with a glass of beer and an ice-cream at Rs 289 + is undoubtedly an irresistible deal. We sampled three dishes from the offer and the portions, we must say, will satiate your appetite quite well.

There is Shepherd’s Pie in the menu, served in a deep dish with garlic bread for sides. The mild-spiced minced-meat base blanketed with mash lends a balanced flavour to the pie. From the Chinese section, we sampled the staple Chilli chicken and Fried rice and we made a note of cashews in the soya sauce based side dish.

The wholesome Indian platter with Jeera Rice and Plain Kulcha naan and Rogan Josh easily makes for a good meal for two. We loved the fact that the thin kulcha was not heavy on the stomach and the succulent mutton recipe hit the right notes. Giving in to the popular demands and adding American and Italian influences in the menu, pizza and burgers will be introduced soon.

Pocket Pinch for two

Rs 1600 + for two