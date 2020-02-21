Greg Benson is no stranger to good whiskey; having tasted over 2000 kinds of whiskeys in the last few years the Scottish mixologist has acquired a distinct expertise in both trainings and tastings. Benson, who started his career as a distiller for a distillery in Highlands, post completing his Msc. in Brewing and Distilling at Heriot-Watt University, has helped shape the thriving cocktail culture in Europe.

The master connoisseur doesn’t just have an incredible knowledge about spirits but has first-hand experience making them; Benson was recently in the country to reinvent the bar experience with his creative concoctions at The Polo Lounge, Hyatt Regency Delhi. With the right mix of modern edge and tradition, he aims to whisk the most amazing and appealing whiskey cocktails ranging from the all time favourite ‘Pencilin’ with a twist of Tandoor and ‘The Calcutta Highball’ with subtle notes of cinnamon and ginger.

We got him to share recipes for two of his signature cocktails, Calcutta Highball and Dewar’s Old Fashioned.

Calcutta Highball

Calcutta Highball

Ingredients

Scotch - 50 ml

Lime Juice - 25 ml

Ginger, Cardamom & Cinnamon syrup - 20 ml

METHOD:

Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a tall glass with ice. Top with soda and garnish with a mint sprig and lime wheel.

Gather the Ginger, Cardamom and Cinnamon Syrup. Heat sugar and a small amount of water in a pan. Add grated ginger, crushed cardamom and cinnamon and stir ÿor 15 minutes. Allow to cool, then strain into a bottle.



Dewar’s Old Fashioned

Dewar's Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

Dewar’s Scotch – 60 ML

Demerara Sugar – 1 bar spoon

Angostura Bitter - 2 Dashes

METHOD

Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks Ālass with ice. Garnish with an orange twist.