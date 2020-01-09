Chai Break brings to you some fresh bites, in case you have had everything from the old menu and are hungry for more. Updating their list, the all-day casual diner’s newly curated menu will treat you to delectables like Roasted pumpkin and cream cheese risotto, Santa's Salad made with mixed greens tossed with cranberries and apples in a tangy-sweet dressing and Spinach stuffed chicken parcels where chicken roulade is stuffed with cheese and spinach and served with grilled vegetables.

You can also keep your loyalty for the signature dessert - Monte Carlo aside and try the new Five spiced pears with vanilla ice cream where grilled pears meld with spices topped with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce.