India's largest cafe chain Café Coffee Day (CCD), introduced a new OMG (Oh My God!) menu for Kolkata gastronomes. The city's love for food is well known with its gourmands always looking forward to tasting the latest innovative food options.

CCD’s completely refreshed menu has exciting offerings in line, both local and global. There is a wide range to choose from in each category for the health-conscious consumers who are in the lookout for some well-balanced options when it comes to eating out.

Breakfast Egg Muffin

The recipes in the new menu have been crafted with the right ingredients to deliver on health and indulgence whether it's snacks, sandwiches, biryani, rolls or desserts. In addition, a special health section has been added to the menu to cater to the fitness-oriented folks. Healthy salads with superfood ingredients such as barley, egg, chicken and garden-fresh veggies have been included in the spread.

Chicken Paradiso

Breakfast option is also available with the Breakfast Egg Muffin offerings. The menu boasts of exciting and innovative sandwiches with artisanal sourdough bread, beet and sesame bread, and classic wholemeal torpedo among other interesting options.

Green Theory

Globally trending flavours have been infused in the dishes to cater to those who are looking for some added twist.

“Our new OMG menu offers a wide variety of healthy, wholesome, globally trending and localised dishes to our customers, and we are confident that residents of Kolkata will love it,” says Suneet Yadav, President-Marketing, Cafe Coffee Day.

With prices starting from just Rs 76, the new menu is really worth checking out.