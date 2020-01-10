Burnt Garlic has a brand new menu, and the assemblage of binge-worthy items on the list has us very impressed. The Deshapriya Park casual eatery has long been known for its fantastic pork offerings and smooth cocktails which are made freshly from scratch. But for the new year, Burnt Garlic is making its menu greener and is catering to the conscious eaters out there.

Greek Salad made with Feta Cheese in Honey Mustard Dressing

"We've added a lot of vegetarian dishes, because people were consistently asking for more in this area. Our pork has always been famous and now platters are really in, so we have a pork platter, a seafood platter, a chicken and fish platter and a vegetarian platter. There are a lot more Asian flavours on the menu now, from Burma, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. The salads are doing really well, it's all fresh, the cheese is made in-house, it has seasonal produce, you’ll love it!” Gavin Baptiste of Burnt Garlic tells us.

Double grilled lamb burger

There are around 45 new items on the menu, and most old favourites have stayed. We started off with a sharp Greek Salad made with Feta Cheese in Honey Mustard Dressing and served with Walnut, Lettuce, Goat Cheese and Fresh Orange Jus. We paired it with a delicious Chocolate Intense, and we can absolutely recommend this pairing; you can even team up with salad with a Sweet Lime Whiskey Sour. We also tried very zesty Cucumber Jalapeno and Cilantro Margarita with some baked Cheese Nachos.

The fantastic pork platter at Burnt Garlic

We fell in love with the Bacon Wrapped Prawns, a brand new entry, which is the ideal starter for any brunch outing. The saltiness of the bacon perfectly goes with the seasoned prawns and elevates the flavour. The Double Cheese Grilled Lamb Burger is one of the best burgers you’ll find in South Kolkata, it’s made with a ground meat patty and is served with cheddar, bacon and a fried egg.

Nasi Goreng at Burnt Garlic

You can also drop in at Burnt Garlic for their Happy Hour, between 12 to 8 pm everyday where you’ll find 2:1 and 1:1 offers and drinks starting at Rs 65! There’s also a Happy Hour on food, all-day-long on Mondays and Tuesdays. As we settled in with the pork platter, we took a while to take in the smoky aroma of the scrumptious curation.

“Our roasted chilli pork and sausages both do really well, so we obviously thought about bringing it under one platter and people love it,” Gavin tells us. The Pork Platter also features Crispy Bacon and Pork Ribs. The Nasi/Mee Goreng also resembles a platter and is very share-able, as it features Stir-fried rice in Sweet Soy Sauce with Tofu Chicken Satay, Prawn Crackers and Fried Egg. Price for two: Rs 1,000