Kolkata's cred as a nightlife hub just got stronger as premium lounging hotspot Lord of the Drinks opened its doors in South City. If you've already been to any of the LOTD outlets in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai or Bangalore, you're already familiar with the chain's go-to long double-height bars, glittering plethora of tapering Edison bulbs and all the aesthetic gold and neon detailing. Kolkata's LOTD, which is the 11th edition of the joint in the country, stays loyal to the chain’s luxe-but-relaxed vibe which the LOTD loyalists have always loved.

The bar at Lord of the Drinks Kolkata is 24-feet tall bar which is 40 feet long

The 3,850 square feet area has been judiciously used to accommodate two kinds of indoor seatings, there's of course, their famous 24-feet tall bar which is 40 feet long and features an upper stage and a lower stage. There's also a DJ console and an outdoor set-up which is great for some light brunching or al-fresco gatherings.

A glass of frothy butter beer at LOTD

The Lord, is of course, best known for its drinks and the in-house mixologist Raj Negi has brought together new flavours for Kolkata, like the Barrel-aged Negroni and the Butter Beer. Luckily, LOTD's Butter Beer is an indulgent and well-paired concoction featuring vanilla-infused vodka, Bourbon, caramel syrup, lime juice,honey water, apple juice and egg whites, and does not have the cream soda-like aftertaste. The Misty Vanilla Sour is another signature blended cocktail which we loved; besides vanilla vodka and lime juice, it featured elderflower syrup, vanilla cordial, egg white and bitters.

Crispy Corn Bhel

We were told that Head Chef Himmat S Rautela wanted to pay an homage to homegrown spices, and yet didn't want customers to miss out on the best of global flavours. And if you closely observe the menu, that's exactly what you'll find; LOTD's exceptional menu features some fantastic seafood numbers and sizzlers like the Tandoori Pomfret and the Parsi-style Patra Nu Machi.

The Lord of Verdue pizza

We started off breezy with some Crispy Corn Bhel and Hara Bhara Kebabs; the bhel is a playful twist on our go-to comfort accompaniment, made with corn, crispy tempura, tomato bhel, onions, peanuts etc; it’s zesty, flavourful and could go with anything you're drinking. The Mustard Crusted Fish Tikka had a perfect finish to its taste; the dish featured generously cut cubes of juicy, slow-marinated bhetki served with coriander and roast tomato relish. In the seafood appetiser section, the Malwani Crab Curry and the Panko Fried Fish Fingers are must-haves.

Tandoori chicken and cheese balls

The LOTD menu doesn't give comfort foods a miss, and we were happy to discover Beer Chicken Chips and Tandoori Chicken and Cheese Balls among the mix. There’s also impeccable Tandoori Tapas, like the vegetarian Gilafi Kebab and Kalonji Mutton Kebabs, the latter served with crispy Malabar paranthas.

Mustard crusted fish

Kolkata’s drinking culture has steadily been favouring the thin-crusted pizza as the go-to drinking companion, and the pizza menu reflects just that. We found a smattering of tropical and Mediterranean flavours and opted for the Lord of Verdue, which is topped with a grilled mix of aubergine, roasted peppers, zucchini, caramelised red onions and tomatoes; it’s creamy, hearty but not overwhelmingly cheesy which helps you pace your drinking. Price for two: Rs 1,800.