SCARLET TOTALLY EXCEEDED our expectations when we dropped by for a brunch at the open-air café, in Aauris Hotel. First things first, its price points are a serious competition to eateries in and around the area. Located on Robinson Street, the 30-seater offers a break from the cacophony of the busy roads metres away, and promises a fun hangout space. Divided into three sections that double up as private zones, the comfortable wicker lounge chairs and flourishing big planters add to the pleasant ambiance.

On a sun-kissed early afternoon, accompanied by a cold wind and their highly recommended Ice Tea, we sampled the new menu that boasts of salads, open sandwiches, smoothies and tea apart from some vegan selections. If you don’t mind some refreshing and juicy watermelons during winters, then you can opt for their Watermelon Feta Salad. The punch of grounded pepper adds to the flavour of the fruit, topped with the sour cheese. Or try the Beetroot Mushroom and Avocado salad, among the four vegan options.Here, while the avo mash topped on button mushrooms makes it juicier, the slices of beetroot baked in herbs enhances the overall profile of the salad.

From among the open sandwiches, we took a bite of the creamy and filling Pesto Chicken Confit. Cooked in cheddar cheese and topped with pesto sauce, the recipe is deliciously comforting. Next, we sampled the Baked Sweet Potato topped with Curried Chickpeas and we recommend the dish for its contrasting flavour profile. Eggetarians should get the Eggs Florentine, a classic brunch option that Scarlet offers apart from Eggs Benedict. We did note the slight nutty character of the creamy spinach from nutmeg and that’s what makes this a must-have bite.

Vietnamese cuisine also finds a place on the menu, and you must try the Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Hanoi Basa Mince. The flavoured vermicelli noodles served with fresh greens pairs well with Basa cooked in Hanoi sauce. The strong spices in the side dish balance the flavour of the noodles. Most importantly, it’s not heavy on the stomach, and we had ample space for a sweet dish. The chef ’s favourite Crêpe, filled with the goodness of fruits like apple and melon and gooey custard, is a perfect choice. The garnish of strawberry slices adds a welcome tartness to the luscious dessert.

Pocket-pinch for two: `600+.