JW Marriott Kolkata’s pan-Asian fusion diner Vintage Asia is making way for a fantastic new menu to usher in the Chinese New Year; also known as the Spring Festival, the new year signifies new beginnings, fresh harvest, and prosperity. For the lunar New Year Chef Alexsander Cheng has brought together some authentic Chinese flavours as part of the menu which will be available till January 26. Stir-Fried Radish Cake with XO Sauce, Shui Zhu Beef, are just some of the signature must-haves by Chef Cheng.

Fried Diced Chicken with Szechuan Pepper Sauce

Four our lunch, we picked some Steamed Chicken Siumai with scallops topped with Caviar, it's luckily not very filling, so you can binge on it. That was followed by one of the most delicious and adventurous things on the menu, the Double Boiled Winter Melon Soup with Chicken Wonton; winter melon soup is a Cantonese staple, quite difficult to find in the city, so we were obviously glad to find it in the line-up. The Crispy Prawn Sauteed with Black Pepper Sauce was a slow-cooked marvel, with succulent prawns prepared with an evenly peppery sauce.

Usher in the Year of the Rat at Vintage Asia

If you like the occasional fragrant Oriental rice, don't give the Braised Fragrant Rice a miss; the Fujian-style entree is cooked with vegetables and pairs really well with the well-seasoned and comfortable Wok Fried Diced Chicken with Szechuan Pepper Sauce. The selections of rice and noodles in the menu are authentic and features noteworthy ingredients, especially in dishes like the Fried Rice with Mix Vegetable Wrapped in Lotus Leaf, Taiwanese style Chinese Herbed Duck Noodle Soup, and Braised Hakka Pork Jasmine Rice with Egg Tofu”. For dessert, definitely opt for the Lost in China - Black sesame sponge, black and white tuile, black sesame ice cream with berry compote. Price for two: Rs 3,500.