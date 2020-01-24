Hammer

The finely curated menu at Hammer will be an inclusive and diverse creation rejoicing the plethora of Indian flavours. There will be sumptuous selections of the starters like Rang de Basant Paneer Tikka and Rang Bahar Chicken Tikka which will add to the vibrant vibe of the most celebrated holiday of the year. The main course will feature dishes like Tiranga Pulao, Tiranga Kulcha, Swadeshi Black Dal and Methi Paneer Lababdar. A meal without a dessert is never complete. You can indulge your taste buds with the delicious flavours of the Trio pastry, which is especially curated on the occasion of Republic Day.

Cal 27, Taj Bengal

The Republic Day brunch at Cal 27, Taj Bengal includes exotic choice of vegetarian dishes apart from mouth-watering delicacies that includes Smoke salmon, baklsamic capers, Classical prawn cocktail, Stuffed egg devil, Picatta of roasted tenderloin,Tandoori chicken tikka chat and a lot more. Slurp on some soups like Mulligatawny, Tamatar dhaniya sorba and more. Also, make the most of the Live stations - Carvery - Tandoori Murg; Pasta,Pizza; Live Rolls and more.

Per Head Cost : Rs 2000+ taxes without alcohol;

Rs 3000+taxes with select premium beverages- (wines and beer from select bar)

The Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat is preparing for a splendid spread in full swing, in its third year in the city. The property’s celebrated all-day dining, Seasonal Tastes, will offer a diverse blend of traditional Indian cuisine and fine global delicacies to rejoice this official holiday that is close to everyone’s heart. The brunch buffet, called the “Brunch of Integrity” will feature a range of Indian regional cuisines, including Goan, South Indian, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Maharashtrian and Gujarati dishes.

The special menu has been crafted by the remarkable culinary team at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, and it will ensure that guests experience an astonishing set of flavours to commemorate the tricolour this year. The Republic Day selection will include a Hyderabadi Biryani station, Haleem station, Maharashtrian dabeli and pao bhaji station, to name a few. Complementing the exquisite flavours from all over the country, you can indulge in the selection of premium beverages that will be on offer for the occasion. There will also be bonfire nights.

Bonfire Nights

Venue: Westin Lawns and after party at 31 32 lounge

Date: 24th – 26th January 2020

Event Timings: 6PM – 1AM

Price: 1299 plus taxes

Brunch of Integrity

Venue: Seasonal Tastes

Date: 26th January 2020

Brunch Timing: 12:30pm – 3:30pm

Brunch Price: 1950 plus taxes

Vivanta

At Vivanta, relish the special Republic Day brunch with famous local street food and live counters which will treat you delectables like Chaat ka thela, Jhalmuri R Bhel, Aloo kalbi Chana Chaat, Dim Pauruti sathe Ghugni, Telebhaja with Lassi, Kulfi and Var er Chai.

When: Sunday, 26th January 2020

Timings: 12.30pm -3.15pm

Per Head Cost: INR 1249+ taxes (with unlimited pour of non-alcoholic beverages)

INR 1449+ taxes (with unlimited pour of select premium beverages)

Fairfield By Marriott Kolkata

The finely curated menu will be an inclusive and diverse creation rejoicing the plethora of flavours from treasured regions all over India at Fairfield By Marriott Kolkata. Along with the scrumptious selections on the buffet, there will be live chaat counters, local and global sweetmeats such as Labangolotika, Chena Payes, and Opera Slice, which will add to the vibrant vibe of the most celebrated holiday of the year. The statement dishes will feature Tadke Wale Annaras, Kasundi Fish Salad, and Murgh Mussalam. Additionally, the menu celebrates the city’s historic Anglo-Indian heritage through authentic “Calcutta” flavours in dishes like Mulligatawny, Fried Fish with Tartare Sauce, Anglo Indian Beef Stew, and Country Captain Chicken.

The most innovative section of the menu, titled The Patriotic Journey will touch upon various states from all regions of the country, presenting dishes such as Zafrani Pulao from Kashmir, Gosht Biryani from Hyderabad, Sorshe Diye Maach (fish in mustard curry) from West Bengal, Avial from Kerala, Aloo Nimona from Uttar Pradesh, Kadhi Pakoda from Gujarat, and Tomato Pappu from Tamil Nadu. Accompanying the delectable food will be mocktails that are sure to inspire patriotic spirit, such as Thandai, Adrakh ki Shikanji, Pista Lassi, to name a few.

Venue: Kava, Fairfield By Marriott Kolkata

Date: 26th January, 2020

Price: INR 1199 A.I.

JW Marriott, Kolkata

The Republic Day brunch buffet at JW Marriott brings signature dishes like Tandoori Jhinga Ka Gandhraj Lemon Salad, Purple Potato and White Garlic Soup, Murgh ke Sooley, Crab Masala Fry, to name a few, and premium beverages for guests to indulge in. The specially crafted menu will present a carnival of flavours that will leave your taste buds craving for more. The scrumptious spread will include pan-Indian palates, ranging from comforting North Indian favourites such as Murgh Mussallam, Lamb Galouti Kebab, Khade Masala ka Pulao, to mouth-watering South Indian relishes which will include Vepudu, Andhra Tawa Machhi aur Bera Ka Yapacheri, and live dosas.

The connoisseurs of the city will find themselves revelling in the rich culinary heritage of India and the culture of welcoming cuisines from all over the world, with every bite that they take from this exclusive Republic Day menu. Complete with a live Rajasthani chilla counter, an interactive kitchen, a carving station with Indian and continental delicacies such as Five Spice and White Ginger Infused Roasted Pork Belly, and even an Asian section with dimsums and a wide range of noodles and rice, this grand national holiday is set to be a decadent experience for you.

Venue: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata

Date: 26th January 2020

Timing: 12pm – 3:30 pm

Price: Rs 1799 non alcoholic package

Rs 2250 with alcohol (Sparkling package)

Rs 3250 with alcohol (Champagne package)

Details: +91 33 6633 0000

The Lord of the Drinks

Celebrate the spirit of Republic Day with The Lord of the Drinks, Kolkata; as they are all set to tickle your taste buds with lip-smacking tricolour dishes which are specially curated by the in-house chef. The highlights include non-vegetarian platter consisting of the tricolour Hariyali Chicken Tikka, Malai Chicken Tikka and Lal Mirchi Ka Chicken Tikka. For the vegetarians they have the delicious Hariyali Paneer Tikka, Malai Paneer Tikka and Lal Mirchi Ka Paneer Tikka. Sip onto our heady mocktails such as Signature Chapman, Jhatka Mary or the tasty Avengers Energy while enjoying the food and the lovely ambience!

When – 26th January,2020 (Sunday)

Time – 12:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Price – 445++ for non- veg platter

395++ for veg platter

Details: – 9831568080