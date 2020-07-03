If you are bored of the same menu at home and are looking to have restaurant-style food then Food Rack by Ambrish can be a great option, especially now when we all have reservations about eating out. A home chef, operating from Southern Avenue, Ambrish Damani, impressed us with his basic Mexican fare that arrived in nine transparent plastic boxes, stacked in a paper bag.



The packaging gets full marks and Ambrish, who started his cloud kitchen last year and is interestingly a fashion designer by profession, gives credit to the newly sourced boxes from Mumbai. “I was not satisfied with the boxes available in the city and the ones from Mumbai are used by five-star hotels and are of fine quality. They can be recycled and are even microwave-friendly. Presentation is of utmost importance in this industry, whether on the plate or takeaway boxes.”

Enticed, we explored the labelled boxes and started the vegetarian fare with DIY Tacos. The homemade crisp tacos had restaurant-style finesse and we filled it with a Refined Beans preparation and topped it up with salsa sauce and a generous amount of sour cream. Needless to say, the gamut of flavours teased our taste buds and we enjoyed the tanginess dominating the self-assembled tacos. You can also add fresh salad, comprising fresh cabbage and bell peppers. Next, we sampled the flavourful Mexican Rice tossed with mushrooms, broccoli and kidney beans.



The spread also included Quesadilla and Burrito and we could find the warmth of homemade food in them. The box of Nachos accompanying the lot is an ideal munch when you are binge-watching a show and you can pair it with refrigerated sour cream or the juicy and tangy salsa sauce.





Ambrish, 44, who juggles running his fashion studio and following his passion for gastronomy, specialises in Mexican, Lebanese, Thai, Italian, Fusion Indian and Moroccan cuisines and it’s the North American fare that is more popular among his patrons, he informs. In just a year, Ambrish has created a name for himself in the industry with his personalised service and is looking forward to dedicating more time in the kitchen whipping up new flavours.



Price for two: Rs 4000

He can be reached out through his Facebook and Instagram pages