The sight of a frozen food pops up words like ‘unhealthy’, ‘stale’, ‘loaded with preservatives’, ‘less tasty’ in my head. But at a time like this when minimum human contact is desirable, frozen food seems a viable option. And to convince us is Archit Goel, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd, who debunks five myths about frozen food, to help you and me make the right choice and stay safe.

“The new normal of work from home, lack of domestic help and long working hours are some of the reasons where frozen foods can come to the rescue. Especially now, when we want ourselves and our essentials to come into minimal contact with others, frozen foods are a welcome relief since they are safe hygiene wise, made with less contact, tasty and nutritious,” offers Goel. Hence, if you are one of those people troubled with food woes and want to try out frozen foods, read on to explore the debunked frozen food myths:

Myth: Frozen foods have high amounts of added preservatives, colours and flavours

Frozen foods available in the market not only guarantee taste and convenience but some of them are also completely free of added preservatives, colours, flavours as well as Trans Fats. Freezing as a process tends to involve minimal processing, prevents flavour changes and nutrient loss / retains the nutritional content, texture and flavour.

Myth: Frozen foods are not fresh

The general assumption is that what is available in the market is fresh. Unfortunately, any item of produce that is available in the market passes through many hands-on its way. Whereas, frozen foods are actually fresh since freezing increases shelf life and preserves their natural contents. These foods are frozen quickly with Blast, IQF or Spiral Freezing Technologies that not only make sure the foods stay fresh till they reach your doorstep, but also safeguard the quality and freshness of those foods. Thus, with a familiar hashtag like #FrozenisthenewFresh going about, sometimes these foods even make them fresher than fresh foods as well as giving it a 12 months shelf life!

Myth: Frozen foods have less viable food options

Frozen foods have more variety than just meat and potato options. Since many are turning towards vegetarianism and even trying out veganism, several frozen food brands are upping their game with 100% vegetarian and delicious healthy vegan options too.

Myth: Frozen foods are more expensive than restaurant meals

Frozen foods include restaurant-inspired options which are not only cheaper but also a great alternative to eating outside especially in our current situation. Frozen foods also provide the opportunity for consistent variety in snacks and also meals, plus a wider source of essential nutrients.

Myth: All frozen foods are high in sodium

Many frozen food manufacturers are now preparing healthy options since their aim is to meet the demands of health-conscious people and therefore are focusing on low sodium, low calorie and low fat or even fat-free foods that are filled with the goodness of veggies, grains, lean proteins etc.

Thus, frozen foods are not only fresh and hygienic but also serve as a great alternative to full-course meals that save time, bring convenience and safety in our currently extraordinary and busy lives.