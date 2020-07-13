If you are among those who like that extra zing in everything including coffee, then you should try Rage’s new functional coffee range. The recently launched flavours like Irish Hazelnut, Creme Caramel, Dark Chocolate and Sparky Orange will give your coffee the café like twist at home.

There’s more. It is first of its kind functional coffee that is infused with six plant-based vitamins which synergistically work with caffeine bringing in a distinctive kick and aroma. It is ready to mix, vegan with no added sugar and is convenient to carry in biodegradable tube shots.

Speaking on the launch of new flavours, Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee, mentions that “Rage Coffee, being an inherently healthy and natural beverage, has a lot of potentials to replace soft drinks and sugary juices. Lots of our consumers are ditching carbonated energy drinks and replacing it with coffee which is more affordable & a healthier alternative. Flavours came as a request from our customers and I’m excited to see the phenomenal response from the market.”