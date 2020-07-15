With World Emoji Day around the corner, Taj Coromandel has some exciting goodies in store. Choose your favourite confectionery ranging from a plethora of cupcakes to delicious chocolate truffle to mesmerizing macarons adorned with an emoji. Celebrate these little fun digital icons that have become a part of our daily conversation in the most unique way!

Pick from an assortment of cupcakes like Red Velvet, Salted Caramel, Blueberry and Mascarpone, Almond and French Butter Cream and Belgian Chocolate. And top it with your go-to emoji that best expresses your mood! Or go with a box of delectable chocolate truffle or the specially flavoured macarons available in Raspberry and rose, Lemon, milk chocolate, orange and vanilla flavours, with emojis.

On July 17 and 18. Cupcakes at INR 325 all-inclusive per piece, macarons and chocolate truffle at INR 540 for a box of six. Available for takeaway and delivery.