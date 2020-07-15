Sourcing fresh handcrafted cold meats has been tricky amid the shutdown, and pre-packaged foods can only do so much. But there have been some sellers and joints in Kolkata who have made way for people to access artisanal deli-style cold meats. City-based delicatessen and charcuterie The Whole Hog has a diverse menu featuring an array of artisanal processed cold cuts, ready-to-fry products and raw meats, and are delivering it right to your home. The joint recently shared their entire menu and updated price list on their Facebook page which you can use to place yor order.

The Whole Hog is best known for their wide offerings of authentic deli-style cold cuts, which are very hard to find in the city, be it authentic Goan pork chorizo, spicy collars, Oxford sausages, Naga style smoked pork ribs or European-style luncheon meat. A popular section on the menu is the one featuring artisanal handcrafted meats made influenced by the beloved Kolkata charcuterie Kalman’s; the section also features The Whole Hog’s signature Portugese special pork sausages and the Old Calcutta masala pork sausages, and pork meat loaf, the latter being exceptionally hard to find in Kolkata.

The Whole Hog’s delivery menu also features a wide range of pre-packaged, ready-to-fry chichen and fish products as well as frozen raw seafoods like squids and calamari. Your orders should be placed at least hours in advance and delivery charges may apply. Check out The Whole Hog's Facebook page for more details.