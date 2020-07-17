Baking is the unofficial go-to quarantine activity, and most of us have tried our hands at something or the other be it a three-ingredient mug cake or something more elaborate. But not all desserts are summer-friendly; a heavily layered ganache or super heavy mud pie may not be the ideal dessert for this humid climate. Which is why more and more chefs are opting for cool, tropical light summer desserts which have easy consistencies and are more palatable and also have room for some fresh fruits.

Ovenly's Harshita Mundhra

Harshita Mundhra, the patissier who founded the beloved Kolkata dessert joint Ovenly has been spending her quarantine creating varied kinds of fruit-based desserts, like lemon meringue tarts and mango cardamom cake. Ovenly just turned three last week, and to share the sweetness, Mundhra has shared two of her quickest, summer dessert recipes with us which are not just delicious but also healthy. One of her recipes is a vegan, sugar-free chocolate tart which also does not have any gluten. The second recipe is that of a Spanish light sponge cake called Tres Leche, where you can add seasonal fruits. Read on:

Vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free Chocolate Tart

Ingredients:

For the base-

100gm Cashew nuts

135gm Oats, grinded

200gm Dates, soaked for 3 hours

For the filling-

180gm Choco Chip

20gm Date/Maple syrup

200gm Sweet potato, boiled

45gm cocoa powder

140gm grated zucchini

Method-

Grind every ingredient for the base in the mixer or the blender until a fine paste is formed.

Your mixture should look like paste that can be moulded in tarts. Line your tart with this dough and at 180 C for 10 min. Let it cool.

Remove excess water from the grated zucchini.

Boil Sweet potato until really soft. Let it cool.

Put the sweet potato, Zucchini, cocoa powder, Maple syrup and choco chip in the grinder until a really smooth paste has been achieved.

Pipe these into the tart mould. Refrigerate . Décorate with Cacao nibs.

You can store it in the refrigerator for upto 4 days.

Tres Leche

Tres Leche



Ingredients



For the sponge-

400gm Condensed Milk

1Tsp Baking powder

1Tsp Baking soda

110gm Flour

15gm cocoa powder

60gm Butter, melted

75gm Thumbs Up, room temperature

1gm Vanilla essence



For the Leche-

250gm Evaporated Milk

500gm Whole milk

200gm Condensed Milk, Amul

1Tsp Vanilla

Fresh fruits for toppings



Method-

Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl. Mix all the wet ingredients in the bowl, except Thumbs Up.

With a whisk, gently combine the ingredients.

Gradually pour in room temperature Thumbs Up.

You will get a smooth thin consistency.

Pour this batter in your cake mould. Bake in an oven for 15 min at 180.

Check for brown edges and the centre should bounce back when you touch it.

Combine all ingredients in a pan and let it cook for about 15- 20 min until mixture becomes thick & half of the original.

You can layer them in a pudding or use in glass desserts. Decorate with Fresh fruits like Watermelon, Muskmelon, Kiwi. If you’re a chef, take out your melon baller tool & scoop out some beautiful fruits. Refrigerate throughout. Serve cold.