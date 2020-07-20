Slurrp Farm has launched a new line-up of tasty, immunity-boosting, protein pancake mixes in two exciting flavors - Classic and Blueberry. Even better, the batter is organic with no maida or preservatives.

Instead, expect a combination of innovative and nostalgic ingredients, including real vanilla, blueberries, millets, and oats - sweetened by the goodness of jaggery. These flavor bombs made lovingly with power-packed ingredients will transport you and your family to breakfast heaven.

Bon appetit!