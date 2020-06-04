Get onboard a culinary voyage with ITC Foods's 5 STAR Kitchen ITC Chef’s Special and discover the rich culinary treats of India like never before. The 12-episode series will be aired on Hotstar and the STAR TV Network across 33 channels in 7 languages - Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla and Malayalam.



A total of 12 ITC Hotel Chefs with their exceptional craftsmanship will share delectable traditional fares like Rajasthani Bafla Bati, Konkani Dodak Dosa, Bengali Chanar Payesh, Potoler Dorma to unconventional creations like Aashirvaad Multi Millet Pizza, YiPPee Tricolor pasta masala with summer amaranth and King oyster mushroom, Mad Angles Nacho with Salsa and Mango Dip, B-natural Aam papad and Gur kulfi candy or a Dark Fantasy Shake to satiate a sweet craving.



Talking about the initiative, an ITC Hotels Spokesperson said, “The concept of this show is aligned with the Responsible Luxury ethos of presenting the culture and tradition of a destination through easy culinary interpretations by our renowned chefs. Food Is a Universal language that each of us across the globe relates to. This knowledge sharing is our humble effort to reach out to those who are staying at home and seek different recipes they can cook to bring some joy in the lives of their near and dear ones”

The show will be aired every Saturday & Sunday at 11:00 am for six weekends.