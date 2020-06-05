Intro: Summer is at its peak and nothing beats the heat more than a drink with lots of ice. While you must be trying your hands at different mocktails with seasonal fruits and a generous helping of crushed ice, already, we recommend you give your coffee a twist. Lavazza, the Italian coffee brand, shares three recipes for a creamy and chocolaty sip, and all you need to do is throw in some ice-cream, vanilla essence or chocolate syrup, and we bet you can make café style drinks at home.

Vanilla Iced Latte

Ingredients

1 espresso cup of coffee (mocha pot)

150 ml milk

2 tablespoons vanilla syrup

6/8 coffee (mocha pot) ice cubes

Method

To prepare the coffee ice cubes, take the ice moulds and pour in the coffee.

It is important not to sweeten the coffee otherwise it will not freeze.

Fill a 300 ml glass with the coffee ice cubes and pour in 250 ml of milk.

Prepare, then dissolve the vanilla syrup into the coffee.

Then pour it over the milk and the ice.

Your Vanilla Iced Latte is ready!

Coffee and Ice cream

Ingredients

¼ cup of espresso or strong coffee cooled

2 cups of ice-cream (chocolate preferably) or frozen yoghurt

½ cup of milk

Method

Add ¼ cup of espresso or strong coffee which is cooled to the blender along with the ice cream/ frozen yogurt and milk into the blender and blend on high speed.

Then pour it to your glass and enjoy both coffee and ice cream this summer!

Caffe Shakerato

Ingredients

6 or 7 Ice cubes

1 or 2 teaspoons of sugar

¼ cup of espresso or strong coffee, room temperature

Method

In a shaker place 6 to 7 ice cubes, add 1 or 2 teaspoons of sugar and pour the espresso over the ice.

Now close the shaker tight and shake for 10-15 seconds

Open the shaker and pour into a cocktail glass, enjoy your Caffe Shakerato.