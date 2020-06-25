Recipe: We bet you have not eaten your instant noodles like this before
Eating your favourite instant noodles in a simple way is so boring. Unless you throw in some veggies and add your own secret ingredient to it, you are not a true noodle fan. We help you with four delicious recipes by ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast YiPPee! to reinvent your noodles and make your breakfast more interesting.
YiPPee! Omelette
YiPPee! Noodles 1 Packet
Water 150 ml
Chopped Green Chilli 1
Eggs 2
Processed Cheese 25 gm
Crushed Garlic 1 Tbsp
Oregano ½
Small Chopped Onion 1
Mint Leaves 5-7
Oil 2 Tsp
Salt as per Taste
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cooking Time: 12 min
Servings: 1
Method:
- Add eggs to a bowl.
- Add green chilli, oregano, onion, salt, garlic and chopped mint leaves.
- Mix well and keep aside.
- Heat a nonstick pan and add water to it. Bring it to a boil.
- Add YiPPee! Noodles and its masala.
- 3. Took till the noodles are done.
- 4. Pour the egg mixture all over.
- Add grated cheese.
- Drizzle some oil on the edges of the omelette.
- Cook the omelette till the eggs are cooked.
- Fold the omelette into half and serve right away!
Scrambled Eggs YiPPee!
Ingredients:
YiPPee! Noodles 2 Packets
Water 400 ml
Eggs 2
Butter 1 Tbsp
Small Chopped Onion 1
Chopped Mushroom ¼ Cup
Small Chopped Tomato 1
Garlic 1 Tsp
Red Chilli Powder ¼ Tsp
Oil 2 Tsp
Salt As per Taste
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cooking Time: 15 min
Servings: 2
Method:
- Heat a pan and add oil.
- Add two eggs and salt as per taste.
- Cook the scrambled eggs till done.
- Transfer to a bowl and keep aside.
- Heat a pan and add oil.
- Add garlic and sauté for a few seconds.
- Add onion and sauté till it turns slightly pink.
- Now, add Yipee masala, tomato, red chilli powder and some salt as per taste. Cook for 2 minutes at low flame.
- Add water to the pan and bring it to a boil.
- Add Yippee noodles and mushrooms.
- Before turning off the flame, add butter, scrambled eggs and mix well.
- Serve hot!
YiPPee! French Toast
Ingredients:
Yippee! 1 Packet
Eggs 4
Milk 500ml
Salt As Per Taste
Black Pepper 1tbsp
Butter 10 Tbsp
Loaf Of Bread As required
Method:
- In a wok/kadhai, boil 250ml water
- Add 1 packet YiPPee! Noodles & 1 sachet YiPPee! Masala. Cook for 5mins & keep aside.
- In a mixing bowl, break 4 eggs, add 500ml milk, salt as per taste, 1tsp black pepper, and 4tbsp butter. Whisk nicely.
- Slice 4 slices from a loaf of bread. Soak carefully in the egg mixture. Keep aside.
- Place 4 slices of cheese on each slice. Add the noodles on top of two slices.
- Heat a pan with 6tbsp butter. Place the slices carefully on the pan. Toast for 4-5 mins till golden brown.
- Flip the other 2 slices on top of the Bread with the noodle slice to sandwich it together.
- Serve hot with sweet & chilli sauce.
YiPPee! Style Appe
Ingredients:
Ingredient Quantity
Yippee! 2 Packets
Semolina 150g
Yoghurt 80g
Baking Soda 1tsp
Cooking Oil 2tbsp
Mustard Seeds 1tsp
Urad Dal 1tbsp
Curry Leaves 20
Chopped Onion 1
Ginger Garlic Paste 1tbsp
Chopped Green Chilli 1
Coriander Leaves 2tbsp
Salt As Per Taste
Method:
- In a saucepan, add 500ml water. Add 2 packet YiPPee! Noodles, Cook for 5 mins. Keep aside.
- In a mixing bowl, add 150g semolina, 80g yoghurt, 1tsp baking soda. Mix with spatula. Add 50ml water. Mix well to form batter.
- Refrigerate batter for 10-15mins.
- In a saucepan, add 2tbsp cooking oil. Once hot - add 1tsp mustard seeds,1tbsp urad dal,20 curry leaves , 1 chopped onion ,1tbsp ginger garlic paste ,1 chopped green chilli & 2 sachets YiPPee! Masala. Mix and cook for 2-3 mins.
- Transfer mixture into Appe batter and mix. Add 2tbsp coriander leaves, salt as per taste. Mix together. Add the cooked noodles into the batter and mix with a spatula.
- Brush the Appe pan with 1tbsp cooking oil and with a tablespoon, carefully pour in Appe mixture into the moulds.
- Cover & cook on low flame for 8-10 mins.
- Open the lid and insert a toothpick all the way into an Appe to check if cooked. If it comes out clean means it’s cooked.
- Take the tablespoon and carefully overturn all the appes & cook for another 8mins on low flame.
- Serve with Fresh coconut chutney.