Eating your favourite instant noodles in a simple way is so boring. Unless you throw in some veggies and add your own secret ingredient to it, you are not a true noodle fan. We help you with four delicious recipes by ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast YiPPee! to reinvent your noodles and make your breakfast more interesting.

YiPPee! Omelette

YiPPee! Noodles 1 Packet

Water 150 ml

Chopped Green Chilli 1

Eggs 2

Processed Cheese 25 gm

Crushed Garlic 1 Tbsp

Oregano ½

Small Chopped Onion 1

Mint Leaves 5-7

Oil 2 Tsp

Salt as per Taste

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 12 min

Servings: 1

Method:

Add eggs to a bowl. Add green chilli, oregano, onion, salt, garlic and chopped mint leaves. Mix well and keep aside. Heat a nonstick pan and add water to it. Bring it to a boil. Add YiPPee! Noodles and its masala. 3. Took till the noodles are done. 4. Pour the egg mixture all over. Add grated cheese. Drizzle some oil on the edges of the omelette. Cook the omelette till the eggs are cooked. Fold the omelette into half and serve right away!

Scrambled Eggs YiPPee!

Ingredients:

YiPPee! Noodles 2 Packets

Water 400 ml

Eggs 2

Butter 1 Tbsp

Small Chopped Onion 1

Chopped Mushroom ¼ Cup

Small Chopped Tomato 1

Garlic 1 Tsp

Red Chilli Powder ¼ Tsp

Oil 2 Tsp

Salt As per Taste

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Servings: 2

Method:

Heat a pan and add oil. Add two eggs and salt as per taste. Cook the scrambled eggs till done. Transfer to a bowl and keep aside. Heat a pan and add oil. Add garlic and sauté for a few seconds. Add onion and sauté till it turns slightly pink. Now, add Yipee masala, tomato, red chilli powder and some salt as per taste. Cook for 2 minutes at low flame. Add water to the pan and bring it to a boil. Add Yippee noodles and mushrooms. Before turning off the flame, add butter, scrambled eggs and mix well. Serve hot!

YiPPee! French Toast

Ingredients:

Yippee! 1 Packet

Eggs 4

Milk 500ml

Salt As Per Taste

Black Pepper 1tbsp

Butter 10 Tbsp

Loaf Of Bread As required

Method:

In a wok/kadhai, boil 250ml water Add 1 packet YiPPee! Noodles & 1 sachet YiPPee! Masala. Cook for 5mins & keep aside. In a mixing bowl, break 4 eggs, add 500ml milk, salt as per taste, 1tsp black pepper, and 4tbsp butter. Whisk nicely. Slice 4 slices from a loaf of bread. Soak carefully in the egg mixture. Keep aside. Place 4 slices of cheese on each slice. Add the noodles on top of two slices. Heat a pan with 6tbsp butter. Place the slices carefully on the pan. Toast for 4-5 mins till golden brown. Flip the other 2 slices on top of the Bread with the noodle slice to sandwich it together. Serve hot with sweet & chilli sauce.

YiPPee! Style Appe

Ingredients:

Ingredient Quantity

Yippee! 2 Packets

Semolina 150g

Yoghurt 80g

Baking Soda 1tsp

Cooking Oil 2tbsp

Mustard Seeds 1tsp

Urad Dal 1tbsp

Curry Leaves 20

Chopped Onion 1

Ginger Garlic Paste 1tbsp

Chopped Green Chilli 1

Coriander Leaves 2tbsp

Salt As Per Taste

Method: