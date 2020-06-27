​J Kenji López-Alt

J Kenji López-Alt is a popular food writer and chef, who gained fame with his 2015 book The Food Lab, that focuses on a scientific approach to cooking. On his YouTube channel, you can follow his recipes for dishes such as Apricot Clafoutis, Migas, Pasta Vongole, Miso Glazed Salmon and more.



EmmyMadeInJapan

Youtube channel, EmmyMadeInJapan delves into the slightly off-beat and experimental side of food. With recipes and tastings of dishes such as Ice Cream Bread, Instant Ramen Elote, French Fry Soup and Fried Dandelion, the charming Emmy Cho posts about three videos a week for her almost two million subscribers.

Tipsy Bartender

Now that we’ve all stocked up on liquor, and nowhere to go, here’s how to make the most of it at home. The YouTube channel Tipsy Bartender, boasting four million subscribers, has recipes of fun and easy to follow cocktails such as Sunrise Margarita, Miami Vice Shots and Summer Berry Lemonade.



Bigger Bolder Baking

Chef Gemma Stafford on her YouTube channel Bigger Bolder Baking, posts some easy baking tutorials for her 2.2 million subscribers. Learn how to make no yeast bread, mug cakes, no oven pizza, no-knead crumpets, so much more.



Sorted Food

Run by a group of friends from the UK, the Sorted Food YouTube channel has fun cooking videos, recipe challenges and even kitchen gadgets reviews. Some of their recent videos that are super helpful during quarantine are Instant Ramen Noodle Battle, Three Easy Sourdough Recipes and Canned Food Chef hacks



Food Wishes

Food Wishes is the YouTube channel of John Armand Mitzewich, popularly known as Chef John. His recipes are easy to follow and quick to whip up. Learn how to make Penang Pork Satay, Stuffed Pasta Wheels, Tuna Noodle Casserole and more.



