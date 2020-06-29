Mumbai’s Subko coffee roastery and craft bakehouse made waves when it came up with its social distancing stores which offered delivery of their specialty products throughout Mumbai. Now, the roastery has essentially combined two of our go-to quarantine binge items to make the perfect summer dessert. Subko just introduced a cold brew chocolate hazelnut tart to its menu which is made with jowhar flour, hazelnuts, cold brew concentrate, chocolate and cacao nibs, and it’s gluten-free.

Subko took to Instagram to reveal that the delicious cold brew tart aims to draw from the storied traditions of tart and pie making in Europe as it combines textures and layered flavor profiles of the subcontinent which also marries the two key pillars of the brand, namely the roastery and the bakehouse. The tart has a dense and firm Jowhar base and a gooey cold brew (made in-house) and chocolate filling.

“Within is Subko’s house blend of cold brew concentrate crafted from beans originating from Woodway Estate in the Chikmagalur region of Karnataka, India, crunchy cacao nibs and dark chocolate by @masonandco_chocolate originating from Idukki, Kerala, India, rich Hazelnuts from our cultural cousins of the subcontinent, Turkey, and Jowar Flour with origins across India, among other ingredients,” Subko wrote on Instagram.

Lydia Hendrikje shared her order on Instagram

Meanwhile desi Instagram foodies are loving this new creation especially considering its gluten-free and budget-friendly aspect (it’s priced at just Rs 300). In fact, jazz sensation Lydia Hendrikje took to Instagram to share her order of the cold brew tart too!