Refinery091

Taste Swaad Ke Gulaal at Refinery 091 at Sector V this Holi and make your day colourful. The menu, available from March 6 to 8, will feature cocktails like Paanbahar, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Somras and Gulab Thandia. You can also munch on Kool Cheese Imarti, Indo-Asian Paneer, Holi Ksheer and much more.

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat has embraced the true spirit of Holi this year, with three lively parties at the hotel’s eclectic spaces. The 10th of March 2020 will witness a riot of colours, lights, and flavours at the property’s sprawling lawns, the poolside, and the city’s highest rooftop lounge on the 31st and 32nd floors.

From 9 AM to 4 PM, the Westin Lawns and Poolside will be all set for guests to plunge into colours and excitement. The Colour Festival party at the lawns and the Holi by the Pool party will offer live entertainment, organic colours, private cabanas, and fun games. The Thandaicounter, along with live Paan, is sure to make guests experience a traditionalHolicelebration, along with lip-smacking food offerings including aChaats and Pakoda station, Kebab counter, Biryani station, and a live sweets table serving Malpua, Kulfi, Jalebi and Rabri.

The highlight of the party will be the innovative set of boozy food and beverage offerings, featuring Vodka Phuchka, Dab Vodka, Ganna Vodka, and Cotton Candy, which will liven up the joyous and lively Holi afternoon.

As the bright revelries get going on the lawns and poolside, Kolkata’s highest rooftop lounge, 31/32, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, will host an electric Neon Party for Holi from 7 PM to 4 AM featuring live beats that will get you glowing, accompanied by a vibrant buffet that will showcase a stellar array of Indian authentic delicacies paired with sinful desserts. The Bhang Pakora is touted to be the special selection from the lavish buffet, which will include other authentic Holi delights such as Assorted Gujiya, DahiBhalla, Kachoris, and MotichoorLaddoo, to name a few.

JW Marriott Kolkata

The elaborate Holi brunch buffet curated by the hotel’s extraordinary culinary team includes cuisines from all over the world, which captures the diversity of the festival itself. The luxurious fare will feature exclusive entrees like Chicken Pate and Avocado with Blueberry Mousse on Crostini and Greens, Gorgonzola Loaded Smoked Mushroom with Truffle Honey Vinaigrette”, Charcoal Roasted Strawberries with Brie Foam and Balsamic Caviar, to name a few. Appetizers such as Ajawani Mahi Tikka and Broccoli and Corn Croquette” are sure to leave your taste buds craving for more.

The sumptuous spread will also feature favourites like a live khow suey curry counter, live dimsums, and teppanyaki, along with local delicacies such as Kacha Lonkar Mangsho, Echorer Kalia, and Home Style Bangali Fish Curry. Bring alive the true spirit of Holi by diving into the fresh creations from the Chaat counter at the buffet or by indulging in the delectable selections from the Amritsari Chhole with Kulcha Bar and Keema Matar station.

The dessert selection at the Holi brunch has been exquisitely crafted to spread hues of happiness on this festive day, featuring statement cakes like Raspberry Litchi, Fruit Schuss and Wild Berry Yogurt, Coffee Almond Tart, pastries flavoured with Apricot and Cherry Namleca, and assorted macaroons. The traditional Indian sweets section will present Misti Doi, Rasa Bhara Mihidana, Chana Jelabi, Gurer Kheer, with a special Rasogolla Bar.

Date: 10th March 2020

Timing: 12 PM to 3 PM

Price: 2250 AI (With alcohol)

Price: 1799 AI (Without alcohol)

For reservations: +91 33 6633 0000

What’s Up! Café

Indulge in some gluttonous Holi binging as What’s Up! Café is all set to splash you with their Holi Special dishes and mocktails. Their Holi specials include Green Apple and Watermelon Cooler, Green Apple Mojito, Strawberry Cheese Shake, Crushed Orange and Strawberry Blend, Three Layer Crush (Blue Lagoon, Green Apple and Strawberry), Holi Special Thandai, Rangoli Two-In-One Kebab - Mutton Sheekh wrapped with Chicken and Holi Paneer Special Hariyali Kebab - Stuffed Paneer Kebab.

Meal for two: Rs 1500/- plus taxes

Date & Timing: 4 pm to 10:30 pm on 9th March, 2020 (Dol), 12 noon to 10:30 pm on 10th March, 2020 (Holi)

Flurys

This Holi add more sweetness to your life with the delectable offerings at Flurys. Available at all their outlets, the toothsome menu includes Rose and Cardamom macaroons, Motichoor Parfait, Gulkand Cupcakes, Chocolate and Coconut Empanada, Thandia Cheesecake Mousse apart from the savoury Methi Paneer Puff.

Cal27 at Taj Bengal

At Cal27 start your Holi special brunch with soups like Makai shorba, Seafood Bouillabaisse and move on to selections like Chicken Alabama, Daoud Bacha (Lamb), Baked Fish Fricasse, Beef Parmigianna, Chermoula Grilled Fish, Mushroom Florentine, Grilled Vegetable with Feta and Walnut, Spinach and Ricotta Crepe. The choice of cold beverages include Kesar Thandai, Mango Lassi, Badam Kesar Thandai, Gandharaj Lassi. There are also chaats like Aloo Papdi Chaat, Aloo Anardana Chaat, Potato Wedges Chaat, Kala Channa Chaat; Live Kulfi Counter. Complete your meal with Laung-Latika, Rasmalai, Kala Jamun, Parwal Ki Mithai, Besan Laddu, Malpoa, Jalebi with Rabri, Dahi Boondiya.

Date: 6th to 10th March 2020

Timings : 12.30pm to 3.15pm

Price : Rs. 1650 plus taxes per person

Monkey Bar

Get into the mood with Monkey Bar’s special concoction that combines the traditional festival spirit with boozy indulgence with Holi Colada on offer at Monkey Bar, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai from the March 6th -10th, 2020. Bringing together, Monkey Bar’s long-standing tradition of combining Indian flavours and fresh ingredients, this is a signature cocktail that embodies the mischievous spirit of the festival.

The Holi-Colada is a fun, boozy milk-based cocktail that represents the heart of the ‘thandai’ culture that is so much a part of this Indian festival. This Holi Colada, features thickened milk infused with badam shirin, loaded with white rum, topped with almond slivers and a touch of saffron, to add more colour and fun to your celebrations. The amazing Holi Colada comes as one mighty cocktail (Rs 330+ taxes), four shots (Rs 450+ taxes) or a pitcher full (Rs 1450 +taxes). It’s refreshing, indulgent, and as boozy as can be. It’s perfect drink to gather your gang together for a shared indulgence. So, brace yourself for a super Talli Holi!

Pocket Pinch: Per Glass- INR 330 + taxes /4 Shots – INR 450 + taxes/ / Pitcher- INR 1450+ taxes

The Noodle Story

The Holi fever will grip you at The Noodle Story with its delicious spread. The yum bites here will treat and tease your tastebuds to hot favourites like Udon Noodles In Hot Garlic, Spaghetti Aglio-E-Olio, Veggie Loaded Noodles, Street Style Hakka Noodles, Fried Rice And Hot Garlic Chicken, Chicken Loaded Noodles.

When: 4th MARCH- 10th MARCH, 2020

Timings: 11 Am – 10:30pm (Sunday to Thursday); 11 Am -2 Am (Friday- Saturday)

Meal for two: Rs. 250 plus taxes

Soul The Sky Lounge

Soul The Sky Lounge’s Splash of Colours will add life and vitality to the festival making it most the vibrant of all. Sip on some of their refreshing mixes like Watermelon Basil Mojito, Splash, Indian Summer, Prodigy, Pipeline, Vaults of Heaven, Birds of Paradise, Classic Mojito and Evening Bliss.

When- 9th and 10th March 2020

Time- 12 noon to 12 midnight

Cost for two- Rupees 700 plus GST for two

Friday Release

Enjoy the festival of colours with Rang Barse at Friday Release. The Bollywood themed restaurant has a special drinks menu and it promises to keep you refreshed this Holi. In Mocktails sip on Pomegranate Kanji Mojito, Kala Khatta Iced Tea and Cranberry Apple Cider Pichkari and get high on cocktails like Pink Gola, Blue Ricardo and Liquid Khesari.



When- 9th and 10th March 2020

Time-12 noon-11pm

Cost for two- Rupees 700 +taxes

Ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

Celebrate this Holi at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat with their specially curated Holi mocktail menu. From Cranberry Pomegranate Mimosa and Orange Mojito to Peach Iced Tea and Mango Magic, the glassful of surprise will pair well with sumptuous food. There are also drinks like Paradise, Smoky Pineapple, Tangy Guava, Passion, Daiquiri and Bellini.

When- 9th and 10th March 2020

Time- 12.30 PM – 3.00 Pm & 7.30 PM – 11.00 PM

Cost for two- Rupees 300 plus GST for two

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Liven up the festival of colours with a delicious brunch at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata. Marriott International’s newest property in the city of joy, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata, is all set to present the delightful Khao Galli Holi Brunch, with a special place for Indian street food, at its all day-diner, Kava, on 10th March, 2020 from 12 PM to 3 PM.

The eclectic brunch will be offering traditional Holi refreshments such as Benares Thandai and Tiranga Chuski to guests, along with Phuchkas with three types of water and lip-smacking fusion chaats like Beetroot and Peanut Butter Tikki, Caper Wasabi Chutney, Potato Chaat, White Pea Ragda, Tofu Coriander Vadai, Kafir Lime Gunpowder, Baked Paneer Pinwheel, Indian Coriander Pesto”, all from live stations at the buffet.

Like all festivals, Holi is an occasion to feast, and the vast array of options on the brunch buffet at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata is sure to brighten up your plate. The burgers and sandwich station will present Pesto Marinated Cottage Cheese Sandwich and Pulled Smoked Chicken Sandwich. Indulge in an elaborate gastronomic experience with Kolkata rolls, Kabuli Biryani, Murgh Badshahi Biryani, Mirch ka Salan, Dal Kava, to name a few. From the Mexican counter, guests can try Nacho”, Tacos, Quesadillas and Mexican Pao Bhaji.

The brunch will feature a wonderful dessert section which will capture the very essence of Holi, including Jalebi, Baked Boondi, and Hot Gulab Jamun.

Hammer

Hammer is celebrating a week long HOLI Fest–Holi High and the menu is everything you need to get into the Holi mood. Evocative food, delectable cocktails, tons of laughter and more! There’s no better festival to get high than Holi and there’s no better place to do it than Hammer. The rooftop lounge has interesting flavours of chaat to tease your taste buds this Holi, that will have you sinning on all your favourite festive desi treats.

Adventurous foodies with a taste for quirky flavours can try a flavourful roller coaster ride! The menu consists of Fully loaded Papad chaat, with salsa, sour cream and mint chutney, Spicy Rosti potatoes, served with creamy curd, chutneys and roasted cashew nuts; Tandoor roasted Momos, perfectly combined withthick curd, sweet chilli and crumbled Papad; Crispy chickpea crackling Pakoras, with salsa and sour cream and Crispy China rolls, complemented with Doi, Kasundi and tomato and shredded salad.

When: 4th March- 10th March, 2020

Time: 12pm – 12midnight

Contact: 033 40078167

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1500/- + taxes with alcohol

M Bar Kitchen

Enjoy Chowpatty Holi at M Bar Kitchen. Bring in Holi a day earlier at M Bar Kitchen where the festival of colours will be celebrated in the Chowpatty style. There will be special Pani Puri, Bhel, Gola, Thandai, Kulfi, Chapta Chana counters and much more. So get ready to rock and roll on the best of Holi themed music at M Bar's Holi party.

When: 9th of March, 2020 ; 9 pm onwards

Where: M Bar Kitchen, 24, Park Street, Kolkata - 16

Pocket Pinch for two: 2000 (redeemable cover charges)

The Parking Lot

Celebrate the festival of colours in a different style with some lip-smacking delicacies like Rang Barse, Yin Yang Holi, Rangoli Chaat and more. There is a special treat for the guests as The Parking Lot is also offering some amazing colourful popsicles to add a dash of craziness to the festive spirit

When: 9th & 10th of March, 2020

Where: The Parking Lot, 24, Park Street, Kolkata - 16

Pocket Pinch for two: 800 (exclusive of taxes)

Pour House

Sip on mocktails like Aam Panna Shikanji, Sarbat-E-Holi, Pour House Special Thandai or opt for cocktails like Somras Rang Mein Bhang and Gabbar Kab Hai Holi. There are shits as well like Neela, Peela, Hara and Gulabi. The bites include Holika Chicken, Khatti Meethi, Basanti “Naam toh Suna Hoga” Combo and more.

Chapter 2

Holi 2020 is just a few days away and we couldn't be more excited; preparations across the city have begun and you can already feel the festivity in the air. Chapter 2 brings you a refreshing array with Colourful Coolers featuring mocktails like Blueberry Blush, Fruits Punch, Kiwi Blast, Mexican Sunrise and Panasian Cooler. Now, add on to the festive feast with a splash of Colourful Coolers & Live Music.

Timings: 12 noon – 10:30 pm

Date- 9th & 10th March 2020

Pocket Pinch – Drinks start at: Rs 185 onwards

The Flaming Bowl

Celebrate the festival of colours at The Flaming Bowl with some special delicacies. Hog on some colourful Balloon Baos, Holi Special Assorted Dimsums, Rang Bahar Sushi, Tri Colour Coriander Fried Rice, Mango Kiwi Twisters and much more. So gather your tribe and head to the place for a scrumptious meal.



When: 8th - 14th March, 2020; 12 pm - 12 am

Contact : 9903741000

Pocket Pinch for two: Rs. 1000 (exclusive of taxes)

Lord of the Drinks

Make a splash this season with a ‘Holi High’, at Lord of the Drink’s, Kolkata. Get ready to be soaked in the happy colours of spring on the 9 th and 10 th March and paint the town in all shades of the rainbow! It’s the festival to eat and drink and keep your spirits high! Drink the specially curated concoctions such as Rang Barse, The Holy Cocktail and Ras Banarasia for the occasion of Holi.

Try the matcha tea infused gin Rang Barse consisting of amaretto, pistachio syrup, fresh lime juice, sucalyptus tincture, and one portion of egg white, The Holy Cocktail on the other hand is a mixture of vodka, thandai syrup, milk, sugar and strawberry syrup. The Barcardi infused Ras Banarasia is a combination of Bacardi white, sweet masala pan, grenedin syrup, fresh lime juice and cranberry juice. Also indulge in some appetizing snacks such as Crispy Corn Bhel or try the ‘Thai Chicken Spring Roll’ and ‘LOTD Nachos’. All these cocktails are sure to make you and your gang groove. So, be here at Lord of the Drinks, Kolkata and get yourself in the mood for an amazing Holi Party.

Open from: 12noon – 12 midnight

Dates – 9 th – 10 th March, 2020

Cost for two people – Rs. 1800 ++ (with alcohol)