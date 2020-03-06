Pooja Baid tells us she had the first mover’s advantage when it comes to starting an all-vegetarian European bistro in the city; the entrepreneur who recently started the city’s first bespoke coffee roastery Drumroll, talks to us about taking the first leap:

Tell us a little about what made you start Piccadilly Square

As a child I used to love food! I was one of those fat kids who ate a lot. I pursued a degree in marketing and overseas I was exposed to European cuisine. Today, it’s very commonplace, but 11 years ago, you wouldn’t get it in the city; there was no one who’d make eggless pancakes for you. Every chef I spoke to told me I don’t do eggless cooking!

Here's a glimpse at Piccadilly Square

How challenging has it been running an all-vegetarian bistro in Kolkata?

A lot of people thought it was a death wish! But there is a market for it, and back when we started you couldn’t find a good waffle, be it vegetarian or otherwise. So it never was a deterrent for us, we gained a first mover’s advantage

Has gender posed a problem for you?

Not for me, but my age was an issue. I was 21 and I did struggle to be taken seriously at times.

Strawberry Waffle at Piccadilly Square

Do you enjoy the food space?

So much! There was a time when people didn’t know the different kinds of cheeses. Now everyone is so evolved and experimental.

Women who have inspired you?

I was really inspired by my grandmum, I wanted to be like her. In the food space, I really love the way Ritu Dalmia connects with the food.