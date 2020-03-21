Gen-Z quarantiners have a new favourite coffee, and it involves some very basic pantry ingredients. If you're wracking your brains about things to do as you're social distancing at home, try making the super creamy Dalgona coffee at home, just like so many other people are. In the last 48 hours, #dalgonacoffee has been trending non-stop on Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and other platforms as self-isolated and bored Gen-Z'ers are taking to the kitchen to make this coffee which just needs three ingredients. So, it's okay even if you didn't have time to panic-shop groceries.

Have you tried dalgona, yet?

The creamy iced coffee is a popular Korean drink, and actually introduces a new way of having instant coffee. The coffee takes inspiration from the Korean toffee which is made by heating sugar, oil, and baking soda and mixing it until it's fluffy. Over the past few weeks, as all cafes close down, you can actually make this frothy dalgona to cope with the isolation!

The Dalgona is as frothy as it is easy to make

Dalgona coffee consists of milk topped with a thick layer of coffee foam which is achieved by vigorously mixing instant coffee, sugar, and water. Here's the recipe for you:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons instant coffee

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 cup whole milk

Method:

- Combine instant coffee, sugar and 2 tablespoons hot water in a small mixing bowl.

- Use a hand mixer to beat the mixture for 5 minutes, or until the blend changes to golden brown and the mixture gets thicker

- Pour milk and ice cubes in a tall glass or a round tumbler and then top with the mixture.