Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting now has a wine label to his name.

The mercurial batsman and leader, who was known for his ferocious and never-say-die attitude on the field, has collaborated with winemaker Ben Riggs, who is the founder of Mr Riggs Wine Co.

Each wine has been crafted to reflect Ricky’s life and has been named according to his sporting background and various achievements in the game.

"Ben and I spent time together in South Australia and travelled to Northern Tasmania to personally select this range of wines," Ricky reveals on the label's website.

Ricky with Ben Riggs

Following is the list of wines currently available and the respective stories behind them:



(Source: www.pontingwines.com.au)

Ponting 366 is the pride of the collection, an extraordinary wine that celebrates Ricky Ponting’s extraordinary career. A testimony to 168 Tests, 13,378 runs and 41 magnificent centuries. Ben has crafted a classically Australian blend of Shiraz and Cabernet from the famous regions of McLaren Vale and the Coonawarra to create a wine that will stand the test of time.

The Pioneer Chardonnay and the Mowbray Boy Pinot Noir are born from Ricky’s love of Tasmania. These wines acknowledge his family heritage and his formative years at the Mowbray Cricket Club as a child protege, who would one day captain his country.

The Pinnacle McLaren Vale Shiraz honours the most famous of all cricket battles, the Ashes. Ricky’s career against England was uncompromising, with no quarter asked or given of his opponents, from 35 tests played, he captained 18, scored eight centuries and 2,476 test runs.

The Close of Play Langhorne Creek Cabernet Sauvignon is a wine of great character and style. A wine that acknowledges the special moments with teammates and the tradition of raising a glass with teammates at the close of play and is the perfect “Finale” for any get-together.