Ramadan special: This super easy biryani recipe is delicious and takes under 45 minutes to make!
Veg/ Chicken/ Mutton Biryani
(Portion size: four people)
INGREDIENTS:
Carrot, beans, green peas/chicken curry cut/mutton curry cut 600 gm
Red chilly powder 30 gm
Green cardamom 2 gm
Salt 10 gm
Ginger garlice paste 100 gm
Mint 50 gm
Coriander (fresh) 100 gm
Garam masala 10 gm
Green chilly 20 gm
Cloves 5 gm
Cinnamon sticks 2 gm
Desi ghee 200 gm
Rose water 20 ml
Fried onion 300 gm
Curd 500 gm
Saffron water 30 ml
Rice 500 gm
Turmeric powder 2 gm
Method:
Marinate the boiled vegetable or chicken curry cut or mutton curry cut in a vessel with ginger garlic
paste, Kashmiri red chilli powder, green cardamom powder.
Rest for 1 hour, mix garam masala, chopped mint, chopped coriander, green chilli, whole spices, fried
onion and curd.
Then boil water and add half of whole spices in it, boil rice up to 40 %.
Place rice over marinated Vegetables or chicken curry cut or mutton curry cut and spread properly,
sprinkle saffron on top and ghee.
Cook on dum for 20 – 25 min for veg biryani, 25-30 min for chicken biryani, 40 – 45 min for mutton
biryani.
Then give rest for 15 minutes.
Biryani is ready to serve.
(Contributed by Sajesh Nair, Executive Chef, Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.)