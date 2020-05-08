Veg/ Chicken/ Mutton Biryani

(Portion size: four people)



INGREDIENTS:

Carrot, beans, green peas/chicken curry cut/mutton curry cut 600 gm

Red chilly powder 30 gm

Green cardamom 2 gm

Salt 10 gm

Ginger garlice paste 100 gm

Mint 50 gm

Coriander (fresh) 100 gm

Garam masala 10 gm

Green chilly 20 gm

Cloves 5 gm

Cinnamon sticks 2 gm

Desi ghee 200 gm

Rose water 20 ml

Fried onion 300 gm

Curd 500 gm

Saffron water 30 ml

Rice 500 gm

Turmeric powder 2 gm



Method:

 Marinate the boiled vegetable or chicken curry cut or mutton curry cut in a vessel with ginger garlic

paste, Kashmiri red chilli powder, green cardamom powder.

 Rest for 1 hour, mix garam masala, chopped mint, chopped coriander, green chilli, whole spices, fried

onion and curd.

 Then boil water and add half of whole spices in it, boil rice up to 40 %.

 Place rice over marinated Vegetables or chicken curry cut or mutton curry cut and spread properly,

sprinkle saffron on top and ghee.

 Cook on dum for 20 – 25 min for veg biryani, 25-30 min for chicken biryani, 40 – 45 min for mutton

biryani.

 Then give rest for 15 minutes.

 Biryani is ready to serve.

(Contributed by Sajesh Nair, Executive Chef, Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.)