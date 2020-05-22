Biryanishk by The Biryani Company’s diverse line-up of homegrown biryanis from across the country has been praised unanimously by the gourmands of the city. From Goan Jhinga Biryani to Premium Kolkata Biryani and Malabar Seafood Biryani, the brand’s menu offers it all.

Touted as Kolkata’s first gourmet Biryani brand, Biryanishk has adapted contactless delivery options as well to serve its customers better. And as you spend a quarantine Eid this year, you can actually re-create a signature Biryani from Biryanishk’s spread.

“One of the signature delicacies of Biryanishk is the Awadhi Zafrani Malai Biryani, our take on the traditional Awadhi Biryani. It is a unique blend of meat and rice layered with silky malai and strands of saffron slowly cooked in Awadhi dum style, that melts in the mouth!” Saugata Banerjee, the mind behind Biryanishk, tells us. Biryanishk’s Zafrani Malai Biryani is cooked in the famous Dum style; literally speaking, ‘dum’ refers to the process of breathing in, where the rice is layered over the spiced meat and is allowed time to take in the aroma of the cooked meat. And Biryanishk’s version can be prepared in your kitchen with pantry ingredients! Have a look:

Awadhi Zafrani Malai Biryani

Ingredients :

1 kg chicken, cut into small sized pieces

3 cups rice

For the masala:

2 tbsp oil

2 medium onions, sliced

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

4 cloves

2 cardamoms

1 stick cinnamon

8 black peppercorns

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

2 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp paprika powder

2 tbsp yogurt

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ cup cream

½ tsp pepper powder

1 tbsp kasoori methi

½ tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

For dum:

2 tbsp milk, with a pinch of turmeric powder

2 tbsp chopped mint

2 tbsp chopped coriander

4 green chillies, chopped

PROCESS:

Heat oil in a saucepan. Add all the whole spices and fry for about 30 seconds.

Add the onions, along with a pinch of salt, and saute till transparent.

Add the ginger garlic paste and saute for a minute, then add the chopped tomatoes and all spices from coriander to paprika.

Continue to cook it till the tomatoes are all mashed up and it starts to leave oil on the top.

Now add the chicken, along with the yogurt and red chilli flakes and cook till just done.

On high heat, add the lemon juice, black pepper, kasoori methi and garam masala.

Mix well and then add cream. Keep stirring till all is well mixed up and keep away from fire.

Wash and soak rice for 30 minutes. Cook the rice till done.

Layer the rice on top of the chicken masala, spread the mint, coriander and chillies on the top and sprinkle the milk with the yellow color.

Keep the biryani on dum for 20-25 minutes till an amazing aroma fills the kitchen!