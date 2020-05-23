Clean food company Sustenance is delivering a range of greens to pack your week chock-full of nutrients. These include Red Amaranth, Green Amaranth, Mixed Amaranth, Red Spinach and Mustard greens.

Also, look out for their Asian selection with choices like Bok Choy and Water Spinach, as well as Continental favourites like Kale, Arugula and Baby Spinach.

Their list of herbs includes Italian basil, Thai basil, Rosemary, Parsley and Celery.

Currently, the company is taking orders between Saturday to Wednesday, will deliveries on Friday. Reach out on the Sustenance India Instagram handle.

