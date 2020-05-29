With everyone putting their baking skills to the test, here’s a new dessert that’s worth a shot - the iconic New York-based Magnolia Bakery’s popular Vanilla Cupcake. The recipe, by their Chief Baking Officer, Bobbie Lloyd, uses easily available ingredients and kitchen essentials. Here’s the full recipe:

VANILLA CUPCAKES (Makes two dozen)

FOR THE CUPCAKES

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups self-raising flour

1 1/4 cups all purpose flour

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

2 cups sugar

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Line two 12-cup muffin tins with cupcake papers.

In a small bowl, combine the flours. Set aside.

In a large bowl, on the medium speed of an electric mixer, cream the butter until smooth.

Add the sugar gradually and beat until fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Add the dry ingredients in three parts, alternating with the milk and vanilla.

With each addition, beat until the ingredients are incorporated but do not overbeat.

Using a rubber spatula, scrape down the batter in the bowl to make sure the ingredients are well blended.

Carefully spoon the batter into the cupcake liners, filling them about three-quarters full.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cupcake comes out clean.

Cool the cupcakes in the tins for 15 minutes. Remove from the tins and cool completely on a wire rack before icing.

FOR THE VANILLA BUTTERCREAM

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 box (4 cups) confectioners’ sugar

2 – 3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions:

Cream the butter in a large mixing bowl. Add the vanilla. Gradually add sugar one cup at a time. Scrape down the sides of the bowl often.

When the mixture starts to thicken and appears dry add 2 tablespoons of milk.

Beat on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 2-4 minutes.

Add more milk as needed if you want a thinner consistency.

If desired, add a few drops of food coloring and mix thoroughly.

Store the icing at room temperature. Icing can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

