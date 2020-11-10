Considering conscious gifting this Diwali? Fabelle La Terre has unveiled a one-of-its-kind line of pralines that are consciously handcrafted with homegrown ingredients. The chocolates have been inspired by the nature and re-imagines the planet Earth in a praline format made Indian cocoa from Idukki Mountains in Kerala and Honey from Karnataka. The single-origin Indian Cocoa bean is known to have acidic notes, that leave a harsh, edgy after-taste and has been masterfully paired with Karnataka honey, known for its floral notes that balance the profile.

“Fabelle Earth draws its uniqueness from its composition of just 2 ingredients, its source and its craftsmanship. The product is a true testament to Fabelle’s overall expertise as it successfully delivers a multi-sensorial chocolate experience and showcases a positive way forward to the entire chocolate industry. We are proud to deliver yet another unique experience that reimagines a concept of ‘Earth’ in a chocolate form and is also Earth positive," said Mahendra .M. Barve, General Manager (Product Development), Foods Division, ITC Ltd.

The shell of the pralines is made of 100% dark chocolate and it encases a blend of cocoa and honey since honey has a unique property to remain fluid even at low temperatures or in the refrigerator, it also makes it an ideal ingredient to enliven the concept. The pralines are also gluten-free, nut-free, lactose-free, with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. Fabelle has been working towards reducing the carbon footprint by not only local sourcing but also offsetting carbon emissions from the manufacturing and logistical operations. A lot of attention is being paid to minimalistic usage of ingredients, significantly reducing the overall number of miles in terms of transportation distance, minimised chocolate processing/manufacturing techniques, and usage of packaging material sourced from the company’s afforestation program that enables carbon sequestration.

A box of 10Fabelle La Terre pralines will be available at INR 1,500 on made to order basis to start with, across all top 6 metros.