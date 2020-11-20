Chef Saransh Goila’s celebrated rendition of butter chicken, widely known as the 'Goila Butter Chicken' has garnered a cult-like following since it first arrived in Mumbai five years ago. And now the recipe is all set to be the talk of London because the Goila Butter Chicken will now be available for deliveries and take-aways in the British capital.

The operations will commence on Blandford Street before expanding across London. Besides food delivery apps, one can also pick up the the Goila Butter Chicken from their HQ in Marylebonne or place an order via their site. The chicken entree will be accompanied by a comforting Dal Makhani, as well as a sourdough naan, developed especially for the London launch and fired in a pizza oven, pickled sweet and sour shallots, coriander chutney and jeera rice. Vegetarians can also opt for a paneer alternative.

With Ghost Kitchen’s recently announced equity stake in Goila Butter Chicken – a brainchild of Saransh Goila and Vivek Sahani, the brand plans to upscale it’s network to 10 outlets by the end of 2020. They have recently inaugrated outlets in Mumbai, Pune – Baner and Magarpatta and will soon be opening doors in Bangalore and Vashi by end of this year. With the pandemic turning the tables on cloud kitchen formats, the brand anticipates a catapulted growth with a projection of 85 outlets by 2021 and 100 by 2023.

“I have always worked hard towards ensuring the survival of authentic Indian flavors. Indian has a rich culinary heritage and we can leave the world astounded with the flavors and richness of our delicacies. For me, I’ve lived to bask in the glory of global citizens relishing Indian cuisines and our expansion in London seems nothing short of a dream," shared Saransh, the mind behind the beloved recipe.

The chef also revealed that the secret to his perfectly even butter chicken secret is the ratio of tomato and dairy used (80:20 as opposed to the more traditional 60:40), and the infusion of smoke. By limiting the recipe’s butter quantities and steering clear of any sugar or artificial colourings, Saransh’s recipe has successfully cut through the competition.

"This is nothing short of a dream for my team and me. We have worked hard in the last 4 years and we have believed, backed and put our blood, sweat and money in this brand. I am so proud that I can take a brand from India to UK today. This recipe started from our tiny kitchen in Pitampura. Please spread the love, share it with your friends, family and colleagues in London and ask them to show GBC some love and I promise the butter chicken is only getting better as we travel the world now," the chef said on Instagram.