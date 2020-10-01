Sigree is one of those longstanding brands that immediately comes to mind when you have a big group because its buffet spreads are tough to beat. But social distancing now being an expected accompaniment to their grills and gravies — has led to a shift in focus. “Portion sizes for one,” says Anirudh Duseja (29). Duseja owns the four-and-a-half-year-old restaurant franchise in Anna Nagar, which joined the cloud kitchen brigade a month ago with Indian Kitchen by Sigree.



Generous quantities and customizable swaps for combos (craving butter naan instead of rice?) work for big eaters and picky eaters. Also, the competitive price point with the most expensive item on the menu at INR 269, is an added bonus.

BBQ Chicken Wings





The all-new menu which we are told took about three weeks to put together is a blend of home-style comfort (think curd rice or rajma chawal) and good ol' classics (biryani and chilli chicken). We were sent a heavy-duty bundle of variety to taste — ranging from BBQ Chicken Wings (INR 189) that hit the spot to creamy Cajun Spiced Potatoes (INR 159). The raw onion bits garnished over the latter did build in pungency after a few bites, so you might want to keep a glass of water handy.



From the main course, the tangy rajma paired with a spongy Tandoori roti speckled with black sesame seeds stands out for us. We alternate the rajma with a helping of their Butter Chicken that is indulgent and rich, making us reluctant to move on.

Kolkata-style egg kati roll





The Kolkata-style Chicken Tikka kati roll (INR 149) we saved for last, fretting that it would fill us right at the start. And we guessed right. Satiating but not overly heavy, this makes for a lovely light lunch by itself, paired with the thick and sweet lassi (INR 79). Opt for a wheat parotta to make it healthier and an egg in your filling for some add-on protein.