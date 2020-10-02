We couldn’t be happier when we heard that Grand Market Pavilion at ITC Royal Bengal has opened doors wide for its patrons after the pandemic-induced hiatus. Yes, the lavish brunch and dinner spreads are back with ‘responsible luxury’ and apart from the gloves, masks and other paraphernalia of the new normal you will find glass walls barricading the buffet counters which are now totally managed by service associates serving from the other side.

While we stood confused, thanks to the appetising array of counters offering local as well as global flavours, we decided to start with the cold cuts, moving to soups and chaats before heading for a taste of the appetisers from the Asian or Western counters and following it up with the eclectic Indian cuisine. All the while, we made sure to keep some space for some the sinful desserts. Among the starters, the dainty North African Chicken Cups stood out for their very unusual taste -- they were a delectable cross between the quiche and a Morrocan light-spiced chicken. We also sampled their high-on-the-spicy-meter, Peri Peri Chicken wings.

If you are a stickler for soups, try the comforting Sikkimese Kauri soup for its spicy tang to open up your senses for further gustatory encounters. We headed for the five-star diner's famous North Eastern counter to get a taste of the rare delights from Assam. Riding high on flavour and aroma, Assamese Bilahi Tenga (Assamese style sour fish curry) and Assamese Chicken with Banana Blossom tasted heavenly with steamed black and white rice.

The chef also treated us to a couple of delectable pork dishes that we highly recommend if your tastebuds are no longer excited by the usual Anglo-Indian variants served in the city. The spicy and crunchy Naga-Style Crispy Pork with Sumac Rub is exceptional and Manipuri pork curry and Naga pork with dried red chillies stood out for the balanced use of hill spices.

We wrapped up the grand treat with some fusion confections and the delicately crafted Mishti Doi Cheese Cake took the trophy. Served with fruits and a crispy almond chikki, it's a pure delight for those with a sweet tooth.

Price of the buffet: Rs 1500 + tax