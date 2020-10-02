Almost every top-tier luxury property in the city has been pretty efficient in navigating the new normal memo when it comes to dine-in, and Hyatt Regency Kolkata has kicked things up a notch with its new buffet-on-the-table format. The hotel has made way for some of the most exemplary culinary breakthroughs in the past with its restaurants like Gucchi, La Cucina etc and Hyatt's elaborate buffets are perhaps the most popular highlight for loyal diners.

Since the buffet format took a major hit amid the Covid crisis, the hotel has come up with a novel and functional new way of making social distancing easier for buffet lovers. At Hyatt Regency you can now have your buffet picks delivered to your table and guests do not have to line up at individual counters or tables any more.

We dropped in at Hyatt’s beloved 24-hour, high-ceilinged Waterside Cafe, located on the ground floor, overlooking the atrium and the fountain. Be it at the lunch or the dinner buffet, guests can remain at their table and place their orders from the buffet menu and the staff will bring their food to their table. The buffet menu has something for everyone, so if you’re a comfort eater, or planning a green lunch, or even going for a cheat day meal, the curation can sort out all your needs.

The tables are spaced out so there’s a lot more breathing room, so even large parties can be accommodated quite easily. The guests are also being served handy sanitised wipes which are very useful in-between meals. There’s of course, temperature checks at the entrance and the staff members are all wearing masks.

We dropped by early on a weekday afternoon to check out the spread, and were impressed with the revamped set-up. We started off with a very agreeable and well-seasoned summer salad featuring lettuce, chicken and crispy bacon that can be paired with a crisp wine. We also found some other Mediterranean soups and salads on the menu and decided to give the flavourful minestrone a try, which was made along classical lines and was luckily quite palatable and featured some fresh greens. The Middle Eastern platter is a great option and makes for a great cocktail nibble.

The menu has a seasonal focus so most of the numbers, be it Italian or even North Indian, are not too overwhelming in terms of taste. The Tawa fish kebab, for instance, was smooth and well-seared. The Waterside Cafe is definitely ideal for brunching, because the relaxed set-up and the view really makes it an ideal venue for some downtime with family or friends.

We also tried a classic aglio e olio which was fresh and impeccably seasoned with zesty herb-toned accents; the pasta would also pair really well with a dry white wine. The non-vegetarian basil and jalapeno-topped pizza had the perfect fixings and was quite summery, and is good enough for three, especially if it’s a brunch. The menu is quite comprehensive and features signatures from all cuisines, which is great if you’re dining with a lot of people. Quick tip: To make the most of the diverse multi-cuisine buffet menu, order appetisers from each section, and stick to one or two entree/mains.

Price starts from Rs 1199 + taxes