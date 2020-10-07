The news of Aaheli and Oceanic opening its doors was like Mahalaya sounding the bugle or we should say dhaak and shankho, for Durga Puja. The fine dinner restaurants’ lavish spread is known to add more zing to the celebrations and thankfully they are back just on time with all the safety measures that starts right at the entrance with your body temperature duly noted in a register.

With less point of contact, the much sought-after buffet has some major changes with a glass wall barricading the buffet counters from where the service executives serve potions of whatever you ask for. While the number of items (52) on the menu remains the same, the price has been slashed majorly and that is a piece of definite good news for connoisseurs whose puja is incomplete without an authentic plate full of flavours. Adequate distance is maintained in the dining area and the staff wear safety gears.

For us, the news of Aaheli reopening meant we could treat our tastebuds to the innovative Ilish preparations by the chef. Just like previous years, the chef experimented the queen of fish and this year you have Losun Bhapa Ilish, Illish Diye Potol er Dorma, Jhalsano Ilish and Anarashi Ilish. There are classic recipes of the Ilish as well like Ilish Paturi, Bhaja Ilish, Ilish pulao and more.

While on our visit to the popular eatery, we sampled an opulent and comforting meal that included Steamed rice and Shorshe Ilish. The tender bony fish smothered in the tang of mustard has a different appeal to the heart and the soul. We can’t want to book our tables during one of the days of puja.

Rs 999 plus tax (buffet)