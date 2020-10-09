Kolkata’s newest eatery Cafe Central, located in Park Street, is acquiring a lot of brownie points for their incredible North Eastern, Thai and authentic Calcutta style Chinese line-up. And since a big family style dinner at Kolata’s Chinatown may not be an option this year, what with a raging global health crisis, there are ways to bring Tangra to your kitchen. Central Cafe’s Samiran Majhi shared with us a quick recipe for a trusty Tangra style vegetarian fried rice that can never let you down. Plus, he also revealed a much-needed, simplified twenty-minute recipe for the elaborate Burmese noodle soup, Khow Suey. Cafe Central’s version makes use of some seasonal veggies and some delicious accompaniments. Bon Appetit.

Burmese Khow Suey

Ingredients

1 medium carrot, peeled, sliced small

1 medium green zucchini peeled, sliced

small

1 medium yellow zucchini peeled, sliced

small

2 tbsp finely chopped garlic

5 lemon leaves

2 tbsp red curry paste

1 tbsp turmeric powder

100gm coconut milk powder

2tbsp oil

1tbsp sugar

Salt to taste

Crushed white paper to taste

3 cups water

100 gms noodles (boiled)

Accompaniments -

100 gms noodles (fried)

2 tbsp finely chopped garlic (fried)

4 tbsp onion – Fried brown

1⁄2 Cup roasted peanuts crushed

1⁄4 Cup finely chopped spring onions

2 tbsp chilli oil

2 pc lemon

Method

Heat oil in fry pan and add the chopped garlic and add the cut zucchini and carrots

Sautee for 2/3 mins

Add the Thai curry paste and 2 tbsp

some water with turmeric powder

Add coconut milk (100 ml) and water (3 Cups)

Add Sugar & salt, crushed white pepper,

Add water

Allow the mixture to simmer and come

to a boil

Serve hot in a soup bowl with lemon leaves; add boiled noodles

Tangra Style Fried Rice

Ingredients

2 cup Basmati Rice – soaked for 1 Hours and boil; refrigerate for an hour

1⁄2 cup medium chopped carrot

1⁄2 cup medium chopped Bell Pepper

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1⁄4 cup spring onions chopped

2 tbsp oil

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp white pepper powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp light soya sauce

1 tbsp dark soya sauce

Method

In a frying pan add the oil

Once the oil is hot, add the chopped carrots and bell peppers

Add the chopped garlic

Toss till vegetables are chargrilled

Add rice and mix well on high flame

Add the soya sauces, sugar, white pepper powder and salt.

Mix and toss.

Serve hot – garnish with spring onions