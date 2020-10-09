Chef Samiran Majhi of Kolkata's Cafe Central shares his recipes for a Tangra style fried rice and a classic Khow Suey
Kolkata’s newest eatery Cafe Central, located in Park Street, is acquiring a lot of brownie points for their incredible North Eastern, Thai and authentic Calcutta style Chinese line-up. And since a big family style dinner at Kolata’s Chinatown may not be an option this year, what with a raging global health crisis, there are ways to bring Tangra to your kitchen. Central Cafe’s Samiran Majhi shared with us a quick recipe for a trusty Tangra style vegetarian fried rice that can never let you down. Plus, he also revealed a much-needed, simplified twenty-minute recipe for the elaborate Burmese noodle soup, Khow Suey. Cafe Central’s version makes use of some seasonal veggies and some delicious accompaniments. Bon Appetit.
Burmese Khow Suey
Ingredients
1 medium carrot, peeled, sliced small
1 medium green zucchini peeled, sliced
small
1 medium yellow zucchini peeled, sliced
small
2 tbsp finely chopped garlic
5 lemon leaves
2 tbsp red curry paste
1 tbsp turmeric powder
100gm coconut milk powder
2tbsp oil
1tbsp sugar
Salt to taste
Crushed white paper to taste
3 cups water
100 gms noodles (boiled)
Accompaniments -
100 gms noodles (fried)
2 tbsp finely chopped garlic (fried)
4 tbsp onion – Fried brown
1⁄2 Cup roasted peanuts crushed
1⁄4 Cup finely chopped spring onions
2 tbsp chilli oil
2 pc lemon
Method
Heat oil in fry pan and add the chopped garlic and add the cut zucchini and carrots
Sautee for 2/3 mins
Add the Thai curry paste and 2 tbsp
some water with turmeric powder
Add coconut milk (100 ml) and water (3 Cups)
Add Sugar & salt, crushed white pepper,
Add water
Allow the mixture to simmer and come
to a boil
Serve hot in a soup bowl with lemon leaves; add boiled noodles
Tangra Style Fried Rice
Ingredients
2 cup Basmati Rice – soaked for 1 Hours and boil; refrigerate for an hour
1⁄2 cup medium chopped carrot
1⁄2 cup medium chopped Bell Pepper
1 tbsp chopped garlic
1⁄4 cup spring onions chopped
2 tbsp oil
2 tsp sugar
2 tsp white pepper powder
Salt to taste
1 tbsp light soya sauce
1 tbsp dark soya sauce
Method
In a frying pan add the oil
Once the oil is hot, add the chopped carrots and bell peppers
Add the chopped garlic
Toss till vegetables are chargrilled
Add rice and mix well on high flame
Add the soya sauces, sugar, white pepper powder and salt.
Mix and toss.
Serve hot – garnish with spring onions