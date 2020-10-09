If the concept of a ‘liquid restaurant’ sounds curious and fantastic, that’s because it is. The much-awaited Liquid Restaurant, Vertex, at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata is now open to make room for a totally different kind of bar-trotting, one that’s a lot more discerning and globally relevant. Besides a panoramic view of the Newtown skyline and the Biswa Bangla Gate, Vertex also lines up a bevy of signature cocktails and fusionistic grub on the menu.

Though Vertex is inspired by traditional ‘Irish taverns’, it successfully reimagines the watering hole concept to fit in the modern cocktail culture which the city has embraced. There’s an outdoor set-up, a a gorgeous by-the-pool option which is great for al fresco brunches and two different kinds of indoor set-ups that are plush, high-energy but also relaxed and great for mood dining and each set-up is quite far from the next which makes social distancing easier.

“After much anticipation, we are beyond elated to launch Vertex. It is with the outlook of creating a fresh new experience for the city, that we look forward to inviting our guests to return to the revelries of vivacious fun times, delicious signature beverages, unmissable food, upbeat music and sparkling entertainment, and of course, the superlative service that is promised at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata. At Vertex, we have merged the warmth of an indoor bar space with a stunning alfresco lounge area offering panoramic views of Newtown’s rising skyline, all while ensuring the utmost hygiene, safety and distancing measures that are required at this time. With its contemporary outlook and offerings, we are excited about the future that Vertex holds in altering the city’s nightlife,” says Abhishek Sachdev, Hotel Manager, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata.

The menu is impeccably curated to make maximum room for new-age fusion picks and also to accommodate some trusty familiar options. We started off with a Basilique, a smooth and sharp mango cocktail that’s not too fruit-toned but perfectly curated to pair with desi appetisers. The Vertex Sour and the Cuddles are some of the other must-haves from the menu.

Vertex Sour

Chef Arabinda Seth informs us that the focus of the menu is on palatable earthy flavour profiles which the modern diners are craving. The Trio Mexican, for instance, is a fantastic starter pick featuring a medley of three Mexican sauces and served with pita chips freshly made in-house. The Chicken Satay and Vertex Ramen Bowl are wholesome filling options which are perfect for brunch as well as dinner. Vertex is also bringing back the tradition of Sunday brunches, which took quite a hit with the Covid crisis. Brunch With A View which offers a plush ‘Vertex liquid brunch’ experience in the sunny alfresco section of the bar, with the finest handpicked curated choices from the menu