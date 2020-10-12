The IPL fever is on and the only way to make your moments super special is to binge on the best grub available in the city. The enthusiastic eateries have curated an exciting menu and we can't wait to try them all. From combo meals to regional taste, the offerings match the magic of your favourite teams. You can either drop in with your gang or order online. Have fun.

JW Marriott Kolkata

The T-20 Combo Menu at this star property is a party starter. Imagine Power Play Burgers - Chicken Patty Burger, Soya Patty Burger, Crispy Potato Burger and Pizza Pavilion topped with Crispy ‘yera’ Varuval (Spicy Prawn) Pizza, Kolhapuri Keema Pizza. There are Super Over Desserts for those small and big celebrations like Anjeer Bhurji with almonds, caramelised banana pie, saffron kheer and more. Available via Swiggy and Zomato and Marriott on Wheels.

When:19th September – 8th November

Order timings: 12:30 pm - 11 pm

Minimum order - Rs. 1500 plus taxes. Free delivery within 8 km radius

For direct orders: 9007062262

Lounge & Bar by Royal China

Royal China’s newly-opened lounge bar at Forum has created a perfect ambience to enjoy your IPL. While cheering for their teams, patrons can enjoy a selection of delectable dishes and from their vegetarian fare, you can munch on fried classic soft corn curd, salt and pepper silken tofu, potato sesame toast, crispy corn Szechuan style and a lot more. The non-vegetarians can binge on smoked shredded chicken, Mongolian fried chicken, chicken with dry red chilli, salt and pepper calamari and a whole lot more.

Meal for two: Rs 2,500 plus exclusive alcohol (inclusive of taxes)

Offer Details: Enjoy a complimentary alcoholic beverage with every food dish ordered from the special IPL menu

Date: Till 8th November (Not valid on Sundays and holidays)

Time: 12 noon to 11:30 pm

Details: 033 40082121/9292, 8420085555

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar’s menu, inspired by regional flavours, and special deals on cocktails and drinks will add more jazz to your IPL moments. Their all-rounder special menu features superstar dishes from each playing region. So, if you are a Mumbai Indian’s fan then try their Calamari Koliwada -tempura fried calamari served with green chilli aioli. Knight Riders can binge on a plate of Jhuri Aloo Bhaja Chaat- a mix of avocado, jhuri aloo bhaja, kala channa, khatti-meethi chutney topped with farsan. For Bangalore fans, they have Kori Kempu - a chicken curry made from Mangalorean masala, yoghurt, green chillies tempered with curry leaves and accompanied by lacy Neer Dosa with a curry leaf ghee emulsion. Rohit Sharma fan can dig on Red Pepper Chicken Makhani- Dungaar chicken tikka in a rich red pepper makhani gravy served with an aromatic saffron and basil pulao. And Chennai fans should munch on Crab Bajji which is a spicy combination of spiced crab meat, fiery chillies, curry leaves served with Thengaor coconut Chammanthi Podi and Vankayam (Onion) Chammanthi. Also, on the list are Rajasthan’s Truffle & Pea Kachori, Hyderabadi Dal Gosht with a side of Ladi Pao and Fish Amritsari for our Punjab team fans. So, join the fun and games at Monkey Bar Kolkata this season.

Dates: Sept 19 to Nov 8, 2020

Wallet Factor: Average Meal including drinks for two INR 1,500/- plus taxes

Small plates(Food): Starting from INR 275 + taxes onwards

Drinks: Rush Hour Menu offers 1 for 1 on cocktails and select alcoholic beverages

Zobet

This Moroccan-style gastropub has some of the most amazing and delectable menus for the T20 bonanza. It’s that time of the year again when everyone’s favourite cricket series – the T-20 is here. Zobet promises an electrifying atmosphere, a lively décor, super saver offers and contests and a special menu inspired by each team, enticing deals on cocktails and beverages and lots of fun activities throughout the duration of the tournament. Take your pick from Delhi Butter Chicken, Pulled Butter Chicken Pizza, Jalapeno, Cheese and Circa Pyaz to the Mumbai Bhaji Indians, Pav Bhaji Pizza, Bhaji Masala Dust, Cilantro and Grilled Onion or Bangalore Protein Royal Challengers Sukka Paneer or Chicken Pizza, Guntur Chilli, Jalapeno and Bell Pepper and Chennai Jhinga Super Kings, Chettinad Paneer or Prawns Pizza, Caramelized Onion, Baby Corn.

Gather your squad, as besides the appetizing delicacies and heady concoctions, Zobet has offers and contests like ‘Predict the Score’ and ‘Trivia Nights’, with winners getting exciting freebies. Arrive sporting the team jersey and be ready to be welcomed with a special shot and there’s a shot on the house for everyone when there’s a super over. Guests can win by forming a team on collecting team cards given along with the bill, each time they visit.

Date – 19th September’20 to 8th November’20

Time – 12:00 noon – midnight

Cost for two – Rs 1,100 + taxes (Without alcohol) Rs 2,100 + taxes (With alcohol)

For reservations & direct delivery/takeaway – +91 9163911011 or 033 - 40085314

Grace

This progressive vegetarian restaurant at Kolkata Centre for Creativity will add to the celebrations at home during the IPL matches. Order the exciting IPL Knock out combos from Grace which have some delicious dishes like Pumpkin Burger with pickled beet mushroom mayo, a delicious Mango Miso Salad made with mango pulp emulsified with ginger and chilli, roasted cumin with miso paste, assorted lettuce, steamed vegetables, Cheese Ball made with cottage cheese and parmesan, with a secret stuffing of hung curd with curry mix. To go with these tasty dishes, you can also order a Healthy Beet Drink and Mocha Shake to enjoy the games from the comfort of your home.

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Offer Valid till: 19th September 2020 to 10th November 2020.

For details: Ph: 9836752666 / 033 6623 2337

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata also has on offer 20 - 20 Combo and their exquisite range of combos hard to resist. For the KKR fans, there is Kolkata Nightlife Combo that includes Park Street Vegetable Kathi Roll, Newtown Chicken Biryani and Kachumber Salad. For fans of Mumbai Indians Bombay Sandwich, Murgh Kolhapuri and Masala Kulcha is a must-order. Dhoni fans can opt form Super Chennai Combo and celebrate their wins with Chicken 65, Kathu Parotta and Pepper Paneer. Available via Swiggy and Zomato and Marriott on Wheels.

When:19th September – 8th November

Order timings: 12:30 pm - 11 pm

Minimum order - Rs. 700. Free delivery within 5 km radius, additional charges beyond 5 km

For direct orders: +91 76050 86818

10e Café

The IPL Fever at 10e Café brings to you an array of delicious options to make your match evenings worth. The cafe will be screening the matches live on-screen with mouth-watering delicacies and hookah. So, drop in at the 10e Cafe today to keep up with the gaming spirit of IPL.

Cost for Two – Rupees 800 + GST

When- till 10th November 2020

Kareem’s

How about making your celebrations double with some flavoursome Mughlai cuisine this IPL? This iconic join in the city brings a smorgasbord of delectable that will keep you charged. The highlights include combo meals like Paneer Tikka + Veg Dum Biryani + Paneer Lahori + Kadhai Subzi + Dessert Of The Day + Raita + Salad for vegetarians, Murgh Peshawri + Murgh Dum Biryani + Butter Chicken + Kadhai Subzi + Tandoori Roti + Dessert of the Day + Raita + Salad for the meat lovers and a lot more options.

When- till 10th November 2020

Cost for Two – Rupees 800 + GST