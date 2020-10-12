DIY cooking is more than just assembling the ingredients and laying them on the dinner table. It’s immensely satisfying and truly empowering. It gets your culinary atoms working with more enthusiasm and helps you make grand meals in a jiffy, especially the ones you had never thought of attempting in your kitchen. Also, most importantly, though the dish is partly yours the gratification is full.

We experienced all these emotions and more when we brought home two meals from ITC Royal Bengal’s Gourmet in You, that promotes responsible dining experience at home. It’s the star chefs’ touch to the ready-to-assemble meals that gave us the confidence to try Shephard’s Pie and the Burmese Khow Suey Soup, without having an ounce of doubt on our average culinary skills. And the best part is in just five simple steps we made stellar spread at home, like a boss.

The DIY meals arrived in a big carton with neatly labelled boxes and containers and an instruction manual. Like a good student, we followed the steps that required us to heat the rich and thick soup and add cooked chicken pieces and veggies. It hardly took 10 minutes and before we could realise how easy it was, the soup was ready to be served. Toppings it up with chilli flakes, boiled eggs, caramelised onions, fresh coriander and nuts we relished the Burmese soup.

Making Shephard’s pie seemed like a cakewalk today. All we had to do was assemble things in a microwave-safe container and voila in few minutes we mastered making the popular English entree. The perfectly mashed potato came in a piping bag making it convenient to spread it in the deep dish, over the flavourful minced meat. The toppings that included baby tomatoes, olives, cheese and caramelised onions were fresh and that added more jazz to our filling meal.

Thai Curry, Yasai Yaki Udon Bowls, Sichuan Braised Chicken, Ruby Risotto and Asparagus and Caramalised Onion Ravioli are also available in Gourmet in You.

Rs 1500 onwards.

For details: 68155585 / 7595043860 or email at butlers.itckolkata@itchotels.in.