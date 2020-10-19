What are you drinking this Gin and Tonic Day?

Since cocktail culture took a big hit with gastro clubs closing their doors amid the Covid-19 crisis, millennials have been taking it upon themselves to re-create their go-to cocktails at home. While bar syrups and flavoured vermouths may have been particularly hard to source, there are certain easy cocktails which can be made using pantry ingredients.

Interestingly, many young drinkers are leaning towards hassle-free, non-fruity flavours which are easy to re-create without professional help or even without a shopping trip. If you plan to make a homemade cocktail at home this Gin and Tonic Day, you should focus on tropical, refreshing picks which can act as a great pick-me-up and are also repeatable.

Hopshaus mixologist Robert Hospet shares two gin-based DIY cocktail recipes with us. Have a look:

DESI BEES-KNEES

Ingredients: Gin, Fresh CITRUS Juice, Ginger, Simple syrup

Method:

Pour all ingredients into shaker with ice cube.

Shake well. Strain in chilled cocktail glass

SOUTH SIDE

Ingredients: Gin, Fresh CITRUS Juice, Mint, Clear turmeric syrup

Method:

Pour all ingredients into shaker with ice cube.

Shake well. Strain in chilled cocktail glass)