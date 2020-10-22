Craving for some lip-smacking chaats but worried about social distancing and hygiene? Fret not, we have you sorted. Make your beloved puchka at home without much hassle. Also try the Aloo Tikki. Have fun.

Phuchka/Pani Puri

Ingredients

For Stuffing · 1 ½ Cups Potatoes (3 medium-sized, boiled, peeled and mashed) · ½ Cup Kala Chana or Black Chickpeas (boiled) · ½ Tsp JK Kashmiri Mirch powder · ¼ Tsp JK Coriander Powder (Dhaniya) · ¼ Tsp JK Cumin Powder (Jeera) · ¼ Tsp JK Chaat Masala · Salt as required · 2 Tbsp fresh Coriander leaves (finely chopped) · 1-2 Green Chillies (finely chopped, optional) · 1 Tsp of Tamarind water (optional) For Pani · Simply add JK Pani Puri Masala to water as per your taste to get the perfect tangy Phuchka Pani! · You may also add mint leaves, lime, a pinch of salt and some Boondi to level up.

For Assembling the Phuchka / Pani Puri

· Ready-made or home-made Phuchkas / Pani Puris · ¼ cup Date Tamarind Chutney · ¼ cup Sev (optional) · ½ Lime

METHOD · In a large mixing bowl, take the boiled and peeled potatoes and mash them. Add the Kala Chana, ½ Tsp JK Kashmiri Mirch powder, ¼ Tsp JK Coriander Powder (Dhaniya), ¼ Tsp JK Cumin Powder (Jeera), ¼ Tsp JK Chaat Masala, salt to taste, 2 Tbsp fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped), 1-2 Green Chillies (finely chopped, optional), 1 Tsp of Tamarind water (optional) · Mix all of them well with a spoon and your stuffing masala is ready · Prepare your phuchka pani with JK Pani Puri Masala and set it aside · To assemble the phuchkas, take each puri and gently poke a hole into it with your thumb and stuff it with the prepared masala · Optional: Drizzle some sev and date tamarind chutney over each phuchka and squeeze some lime over them · Dip each phuchka in the JK Pani Puri Masala water and enjoy!

Dahi Aloo Tikki Chaat

Ingredients For Aloo Tikki

· 1 Cup Potatoes (2 medium-sized, boiled, peeled and mashed) · ½ Tsp Ginger-Garlic paste · 2 Tbsp Corn Flour · ½ Tsp JK Kashmiri Mirch powder · ½ Tsp JK Turmeric Powder (Haldi) · ½ Tsp JK Royal Garam Masala · ½ Tsp JK Aamchur Powder · ¼ Tsp JK Chaat Masala · 4 Tsp Oil · Salt to taste For Chaat · ¼ Cup Onions (Half of a small onion, finely chopped) · ¼ Cup Tomatoes (Half of a small tomato, finely chopped) · 2 Tbsp Curd (Dahi) · 1 Tbsp Sweet Tamarind Chutney · 1 Tbsp Green Chutney · ¼ Tsp JK Cumin Powder (Jeera) · Pinch of JK Chaat Masala · Pinch of JK Kashmiri Mirch powder · 1 Tbsp Sev · Salt to taste · Fresh Coriander (finely chopped).

METHOD

· In a bowl, mash the 2 boiled potatoes once they have cooled · Add to this ½ Tsp Ginger-Garlic paste, ½ tsp JK Kashmiri Mirch powder, ½ tsp JK Turmeric Powder (Haldi), ½ tsp JK Royal Garam Masala, ½ tsp JK Aamchur Powder, ¼ tsp JK Chaat Masala and salt as required. Mix well. · Add the 2 tbsp Corn Flour and combine. · Grease your hands with a drop of oil and shape the mixture into balls. Then, press them down and shape them into small patties/tikkis · Heat a tawa with oil and roast the aloo tikkis in batches, flipping each from time to time to make sure that both sides are evenly cooked till golden brown · Set them aside on a plate to assemble the chaat on · Spread the 2 tbsp of curd (dahi) on the tikkis · Spread the 1 tbsp of sweet tamarind chutney and 1 tbsp of green chutney on top · Sprinkle salt as required and a pinch of JK Kashmiri Mirch powder · Next, add the chopped onions and tomatoes to the chaat · Garnish it with the 1 tbsp of sev, ¼ tsp of JK Cumin Powder (Jeera), a pinch of JK Chaat Masala and freshly chopped coriander leaves · You can even add a pinch of JK Aamchur Powder for some extra tang! · Serve fresh with piping hot chai.