It’s quite pleasant to spot a crowded cafe that has shown the temerity to launch despite the raging pandemic. And Cafe Na-Ru-Meg, named after the initials of three friends who founded it, definitely is one such new hub located at the heart of Kolkata near Southern Avenue. One of the main draws of the 40-seater café is the Nameg boutique on the ground floor that houses attractive handcrafted products from India and abroad. You can pick up whatever catches your fancy before making your way to the café on the third floor.

We sipped first flush Darjeeling tea while watching the drizzle through the glass wall that’s surely the main draw of the arty cafe. Namita Dashora, co-partner of the café, feels that the quality of food served here is what’s getting patrons back for more. “We take a lot of pride in the quality of the ingredients that we use. From the oil to the fish and chicken, everything passes through strict scrutiny before making way to the kitchen. And that’s what makes our sandwiches, fries, pizza, pasta and grills more delectable,” explains Namita.

The Cottage Cheese Steak validated Namita’s claim to the tee. Bathed in a thick gravy of mushroom sauce, the chunky, soft pieces of fresh paneer tasted heavenly. Served with flavoured rice and stir-fried veggies, it makes for a filling meal.

The café also has an equally diverse breakfast menu. We recommend the Fish Meuniere, a classic French dish dunked in cream cheese and topped with crispy potato juliennes. Their Mutton Ham Burger Steak is a must-have too. The dense meat patty coated with brown sauce and topped with a clean cheese slice strikes all the right notes.