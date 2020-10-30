If you want to chill with your friends somewhere safe, then you can visit the newest Lounge and Bar by Royal China at Forum Mall on Elgin Road. Groovy music, potent cocktails and delicious Oriental cuisine are only a few of the pluses at this Cantonese diner.

We checked out this 1,500 sq ft taproom after the prolonged lockdown and unlock phase. The foyer’s bright art and the dreamy red chandelier lifted our spirits and the dimly-lit lounge bar’s façade, emblazoned with prized tipples, perfectly complemented the ambience. The extensive bar menu's cocktail section sticks to popular classics like the Margarita, Long Island Ice Tea and Tom Collins, while wine lovers can sip on some Merlot, Chardonnay, Cabernet and Rioja. After checking all the options, including the scotch and single malts, we settled for Cosmopolitan that smoothly captures the tang of cranberry and lemon infused in vodka.

The lounge shares Royal China’s menu that offers a variety of dim sums, noodles and soups. The translucent and verdant Sea Food Dumplings captured our attention and we also nibbled on some Crispy Butterfly Prawns that go well with a chilled beer. The Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Noodles were impressive for the interplay of the crispy- yet–soft noodles drenched in the smooth chilli oil. It’s the oil that adds soul to the noodles more than the diced chicken and veggies. We also sampled Sliced Fish in Black Bean Sauce and we highly recommend this slightly salty side dish with Lotus Fried Rice wrapped in a lotus leaf. End the delectable affair with a Chocolate Mud Cake. It’s Yummy!

Price Rs: 2,400+