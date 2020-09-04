Adding to the list of cloud kitchens in the city is Bowl Break, from the house of Chai Break, the home-grown chain of cafes in Kolkata. An established name definitely gives an edge to the new player; however, we should inform you that the menu is absolutely different from a regular Chai Break one. Expect wholesome bowls and one-pot meals from Oriental, Thai and Indian cuisines.

Delivered via popular food delivery agencies and also their own network, the packaging scores points for its presentation. Our food arrived in a white paper bag with #duniyabowlhai splashed all over, and separate cutlery sets. The bulk of their menu concentrates on Indian recipes with delectable vegetarian options. We tasted Methi Dal Fry with Jeera Rice and Awadhi Paneer with Peas Pulao, accompanied by raita. The recipes are freshly made and the portions are satisfying. Among the non-veg options, from the Indian section, we highly recommend Murg Makhani Biryani. We were quite surprised by this bonhomie between biryani and chicken makhani. The succulent pieces of chicken smothered in makhani gravy, gives the traditional Awadhi cuisine a creamy texture, keeping the dish less greasy. And we did not miss our beloved potato in the dish! The aromatic Kesaria Badam Firni completed our royal experience.

From the Oriental section Chermoula Fish with Paprika Rice, hit the right spots with its spicy profile and the winner here was the thick fillet of Bhetki with a pronounced taste of Chermoula sauce. The last bowl we sampled was Sriracha Chicken with Egg Fried Rice and if you want both egg and chicken in your bowl than this mildly spiced dish is the right option. We recommend you should end your meal with their dense and chocolaty Belgian Fudge Brownie and the scrumptiously gooey Baily Chocolate Mousse, which are served in dainty glass jars.

Informing us about their newest venture, business partners and school friends Aditya Ladsaria and Anirudh Poddar offer, “The cloud kitchen was in our future plans but the pandemic preponed it. At the moment we are utilising four kitchens of Chai Break and intend to operate through other outlets’ kitchen soon. The response has been quite phenomenal and this will encourage us to open up to franchise and start our own app.”

The owners also informed that they will soon be adding beverage to the menu to offer a complete meal experience at home.

Price: Mini Bowls Rs 99 + and regular bowls 139+