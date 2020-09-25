September 26 is World Dumpling Day, and the tiny, clear-skinned balls of meaty joy have done enough to keep our palates lively throughout the shutdown. Be it the Cantonese har gow, the Japanese gyoza or good ol’ wontons, there’s no denying that the foodies of Kolkata have warmed up to the ‘yum cha’ way of life (the Chinese tradition of brunching with tea and dim sums), what with the array of pan-Asian eateries, luxe Asian street food bars and Chinese cloud kitchens cropping up. Here are just a few great leads for celebrating Dumpling Day the right way.

Yauatcha

Prawn and Chicken Sui Mai at Yauatcha

The premium tea house is famous for its delectable range of dumplings, and is now open for delivery and take-aways as well. From their vegetarian poached Peking dumpling filled with minced vegetarian chicken (served with a zesty Peking sauce) to their Shiitake mushroom dumpling featuring dry shiitake mushroom, lotus root, black fungus, carrot, yam beans and snow peas, the list is endless. The eatery is also delivering their signature blend of freshly made sauces and oils featuring umami-rich ingredients which can make for the perfect dip. For orders call +919831685542 or order via their newly launched delivery website.

Price for two: Rs 2,000

Royal China

Prawn and chives dumpling at Royal China

Royal China, the Bollywood-approved premium Cantonese fine diner has a great dumpling menu with Prawn and Chive Dumpling, Chicken and Chive Dumpling, Poached Chicken Dumpling with Chilli Soya, Dimsum, Steamed wontons soya chilli and some classic vegetarian options like Truffle and Edamame Dumpling, Wild Mushroom Crystal Dumpling and more. For direct orders/reservations : 033 40082121/9292, 8420069999. 8420085555

Price for two – Rs. 2,500 (including tax) without alcohol

Zobet

Pepper chicken dumpling at Zobet

Kolkata’s newest gastropub has an excellent dumpling menu on offer, featuring some excellent specialties like Philadelphia Cheese Dumpling, Tibetian Veg Dumpling, Vegetable Shanghai Dumpling, Pepper Chicken Dumpling, Spicy Prawns Har gow, Chicken, Prawn Siu mai and a whole lot more. For direct orders/reservations : Call on 9163911011 or 033-40085314

Price for two - 1,100 plus taxes (Without alcohol) Rs 2,100 plus taxes (With alcohol)

Ping’s Cafe Orient

The Park Street diner is famous for its delicious Philadelphia Cheese Dumplings, and has recently come up with a convenient drive-in service. Also check out their Crystal Dumplings and authentic gyozas, as well as their special black bean jam made in-house, which makes for a great dip! Call +919830462761 for table reservations.

Price for two: Rs 1,500

The Orient

The Orient, New Town is back with its dim sum and bao festival where you can find an incredible assortment of authentic Asian dumplings and elaborate baos and convenient single serve portions and family-style platters. From Mushroom and Crystal Vegetable dim sum to prawn har gow, you can find it all!

Price starts from: Rs 225

Wasabee

Japanese-Thai fine dining eatery Wasabee has the best dumpling menu in the city, and it’d be a sin to miss out on their authentic election of clear-skinned har gow or their traditional Japanese gyoza. For deliveries call 9163000200 / 9163764444.

Price for two: Rs 1,500