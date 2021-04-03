ITC’s Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates takes the Easter Eggs experience a notch higher with its handcrafted fare. The limited-edition lineup that features an impeccably curated Fabelle Easter Egg and Fabelle Mini Eggs, bring alive the Easter eggs through an interplay of flavours and textures, delivering an unparalleled magical experience.

In the Fabelle Signature Easter Egg, the shell is made of decadent Dark Chocolate, encasing an explosion of treats, tastes and textures, as one break into the chocolate egg. The chocolate egg is infused with crunchy almond-hazelnut nut clusters, enveloped in milk chocolate, and rich cashew nut clusters covered in indulgent ruby chocolate, offering an enticing selection of flavours, making it an exquisite chocolate experience to savour, this Easter.

And the Fabelle Signature Mini Eggs include 10 pieces of bite-sized Fabelle dark chocolate eggs, nestled together in a bespoke box. Each mini egg is infused with crunchy coconut white chocolate ganache, milk chocolate coconut praline mousse and passion fruit confit, tastefully crafted to deliver a unique ensemble of three distinct flavourful notes and create a striking resemblance to a cross-section view of an egg.

Fabelle Signature Easter Egg will be available at the price of Rs 2475 per piece and Fabelle Signature Mini Eggs will be priced at Rs 495 per box of 10 pieces. IT will be available across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and New Delhi can place orders and enjoy doorstep delivery through ITCStore.in.