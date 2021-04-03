It's Easter and the day to pig out on the Easter eggs and delicious spread consisting of the traditional roasts and cakes. For those who wish to take their celebrations out of the four walls of their homes and to a diner in Kolkata, the options are plenty. The special spreads at these select diners will make the day special.

JW Kitchen at JW Marriott, Kolkata

JW Marriott Kolkata

Your Easter celebrations will truly be a memorable affair with classic treats and luxurious gourmet delicacies at JW Marriott Kolkata. The extravagant Easter brunch spread will feature dishes like ‘Roasted Lamb Leg’, ‘Smoked mozzarella vegetable lasagna. Do not miss the Asian and Indian food stops enticing you with mouth-watering dishes like ‘Broccoli Chestnut and green asparagus in black pepper sauce’, ‘Traditional vegetable Thai green Curry chicken’, ‘Stir Fried Greens with White Garlic Sauce’, ‘Kachi Ghosht ki Dum Biryani’, ‘Chicken Korma’, ‘Vegetable and Akhrot Kofta Curry, ‘Mughlai Fish Curry’ and more.

Treat yourself to Easter-specials like ‘Maple Glazed Roasted Baby Carrot with Wild Herbs’, ‘Roasted Beetroot and Green Apple with Orange Jelly And Feta Cheese’, ‘Roasted Wild Mushroom Pate With Truffle Shortcut’s, ‘Roasted Cheese Loaded Zucchini’. The magnificent dessert station will be comprising of alluring desserts like ‘Easter Raspberry Lemon Pound Cake’, ‘Traditional Hot Cross Bun’, ‘Easter Pistachio Cake’, ‘Easter egg baked chocolate tart’, ‘Easter Croissant berry pudding’ and more to end your day on a sweet note.

The property has an array of mouth-watering Easter goodies on display for guests to buy for the Easter weekend at JW Lounge like, ‘Hot cross buns’, ‘Simnel cake’, ‘Easter eggs filled with candy’s’, to name a few of the delicious treats that are sure to excite and fill in your Easter baskets and holiday traditions.

Pocket Pinch: Price: Buffet – INR 2241 AI

Easter Goodies priced between- INR 900 – INR 2500 plus tax (approx)

Kenilworth Hotel

Kenilworth Hotel

The lavish Easter brunch at this iconic hotel includes buffet with serving of choicest mocktails and cocktails. Expect delicacies like Wild mushroom, beans sprouts with poached egg Salad, Egg frittata with scallions and sour cream and Marinated Lemon Shrimps and with peppers and red cabbage, Slow roasted veg in spinach crepe with basil tomato & veg tagliatelle. From the dessert section take a pick from White chocolate Easter cake, Crème egg brownie, Hot Cross Bun and moree. There will also be live noodle and waffle stations.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1299 onwards

Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott

Dig in to the Easter extravaganza at the hotel’s all-day dining Kava, featuring both contemporary and seasonal dishes such as, “Watermelon, orange, feta, aged balsamic drizzle”, “Potato salad with mustard cream and chives”, “Pomme Dauphinoise”, “Zafrani Murgh tikka”, “Bhune masala ke tawa machli”, “Dukbanglow chicken curry”, “soul-warming soups like”, “Chicken consommé with dumpling”, “Cream of broccoli and almond”. The hotel will be introducing a unique creation for the holiday – one that evokes the magic of childhood fairgrounds. There is a special section for the kids that will feature dishes like, “Mini Chicken Burger with caramelized and condiment”, “Mini Vegetable Burger”. To add to the fun, the hotel has set up a live counter that will include dishes like, “Green peas risotto”, “Potato rosti with cheese and fennel sauce”.

The magnificent dessert station will consist of alluring Easter special desserts like “Easter carrot cake”, “Simnel cake”, “Baked boondi” and more mouth-watering goodies, promises to put the finishing touches to the celebration with a sweet note.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1100 AI

Laa Mozarellla

Laa Mozarellla

On the menu at Laa Mozarellla, Kolkata expect an exquisite array of authentic dishes like Scotch Golden Fried Egg with Spaghetti on the bed served with variant Dips and Calzone Devils Egg with oven Baked Bread sprinkled with Herbs and served with Dips.

Pocket pinch for 2- Rs. 999++ taxes