Smoothies are one of the best culinary inventions fitting the modern lifestyle so well. Striking the right balance between nutrition and flavour, it’s the go-to drink that doubles up as a meal. Drunken Monkey in India has made a niche for itself in this sector and their offerings are a saviour this summer.

The homegrown company, one of the fast-growing smoothie chains of India delivers the best blended natural-fruit smoothies, smoothie bowls and juices in over 200 special combinations, ranging from all-natural detox smoothies, meal smoothies, fruit shakes, and also a range of smoothies to cure a hangover. We sampled a few interesting options and cannot help tell you about them.

Date night smoothie by Drunken Monkey

First, let’s talk about the smoothie that transported us back to our childhood and our sweet and sour relationship with milk. The Horlicks Meal Smoothie adds the familiar taste of the health drink we used to relish while growing up. Only if we had smoothies during our growing up days then drinking milk would have been so much easier. Their other delectable mixes include Monkey Confidential Smoothie, Beach Body Detox, Mirror Mirror Detox, Beet the root Smoothie, Sexy Spinach Smoothie, Watermelon Lemon Hydrator, Dates and Cereal Meal Smoothie and much more. We also sampled the Sexy Spinach Smoothie that presents the much-detested spinach in a new avatar. Chia seeds and cucumber mix with the spinach harmoniously making it ideal for those who want to add more green in their diet. There are vegan options as well.

Watermelon magic smoothie by Drunken Monkey

Also, their smoothie bowls make for a great breakfast option. The options include Cereal and malt Smoothie bowl, Chocolate and love Smoothie bowl, Dry fruit Smoothie bowl, Tropical charcoal Smoothie bowl. A healthy and sumptuous day to start your day with.